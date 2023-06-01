Nissan launches Qashqai e-POWER Kuro Edition

Share



Following the introduction of the innovative e-POWER powertrain on Qashqai last year, Nissan has developed a special version of its third-generation crossover.

Qashqai Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta grade but also includes e-POWER, glass roof pack, 18” Black Gloss Alloy Wheels, illuminated kicking-plates and a wireless charging pad. Kuro comes in three two-tone paint combinations: a refined black roof with either a Storm White or Ceramic Grey body, or a grey roof with a Pearl Black body.

Optional ‘Tech Assist Pack’ can be added for a further £1,030 which includes a full range of advanced safety features including head-up display, full LED lights and adaptive driving beams. Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link is also included which helps maintains the vehicle’s position in the lane, keeps a safe distance from the car in front and utilizes the vehicle’s TomTom system to anticipate changes to the road and speed limit.

Says Nic Thomas, Nissan GB Marketing Director:

“Customers are responding incredibly well to Qashqai e-POWER, they are enjoying the smoothness of the electric drive and the convenience of a petrol engine which recharges the battery on the go. Qashqai Kuro Edition with e-POWER is delivering a stylish and eye-catching special version to an already efficient and comfortable drive.”

Designed, engineered and built in Britain, Qashqai was the first crossover to hit the market in 2007. At the heart of the Qashqai’s appeal is the e-POWER system – a powertrain where the wheels are only driven by the electric motor.

Sales of the new Qashqai Kuro Edition with e-POWER will begin today, with prices starting from £36,945.

