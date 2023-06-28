Microsoft Edge hits nearly 300 million users after ChatGPT integration

Share



According to the calculations by the Atlas VPN team, the Microsoft Edge browser is closing in on a total of 300 million users.

The browser’s number of users grew by 50 million months after ChatGPT was implemented. Despite that, Google Chrome and Safari continue to dominate the browser market share.

Google Chrome has nearly 3.4 billion users and stands firmly as the most popular browser. Chrome’s success is due to its strong features, user-friendly interface, and seamless integration with Google services.

Apple’s Safari browser reached over 1 billion users last year and this year continued to grow to 1.1 billion users. Since April 2022, the Opera browser has grown its user number by 40%, from 109 million to 152 million users.

Firefox’s browser user number stands at about 150 million. Samsung Internet browser has a user base of nearly 135 million people.

​​Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN, Vilius Kardelis, shares his thoughts on browser market share:

“The growth of Microsoft Edge has sparked a wave of innovation among its competitors. A notable example is Google’s integration of its Bard AI into Chrome, a clear response to Edge’s success. Such a competitive environment promises a bright future for web browsing.”

