Kia EV6 crowned New Car of the Year at Auto Trader awards

The Kia EV6 has been crowned the UK’s New Car of the Year 2023, according to a consumer vote of 220,000 car owners at the seventh annual Auto Trader New Car Awards.

With climate concerns high on the world stage and in the public’s consciousness, electric vehicles (EV) dominated the Awards once again in 2023, with an EV taking the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

In fact, this year nine electric models won one of the 23 different award categories, the highest number since the inaugural Auto Trader New Car Awards in 2017, and with two hybrid models winning their respective categories, 58% of the model specific awards this year were low-emission vehicles. Given the growing popularity of electric, this year Auto Trader also introduced a Best Home Charger Category, which was won by myenergi.

In addition to the Kia EV6 taking this year’s most prestigious Award, other notable electric wins include the Best Car for Families category (Tesla Model Y), as well as Best Car for City Drivers (Nissan Leaf), Best Car for New Drivers (Renault Zoe), Most Loved Car (Hyundai IONIQ 5), and, highlighting just how reliable its charging infrastructure is, Tesla’s Model 3 won the award for Best Car for Long Distances.

Kia wasn’t the only South Korean brand that won big this year. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 won the much-coveted Erin Baker Award which is chosen personally by Auto Trader’s Editorial Director.

The Auto Trader New Car Awards are different from other car awards as the winners are decided by car owners. This year, over 220,000 UK car owners completed an online survey sharing exactly what they think of their car, with their thoughts and opinions (obtained from real-world experience) determining the winners of 20 of this year’s 23 award categories.

The winners for the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2023 are:

New Car of the Year – Kia EV6 *electric vehicle Best Car for Families – Tesla Model Y *electric vehicle Best Car for City Drivers – Nissan Leaf *electric vehicle Best Value New Car – Dacia Sandero Stepway Best Car for Long Distances – Tesla Model 3 *electric vehicle Most Fun to Drive – Ford Mustang Best Car for New Drivers – Renault Zoe *electric vehicle Best Car for Dog Owners – Toyota RAV4 Best 7-Seater Car – Peugeot 5008 Best Car for Towing – Volvo V90 Cross Country Most Loved Car – Hyundai IONIQ 5 *electric vehicle Best Hybrid – Honda CR-V Best Value Electric Car – Kia Soul *electric vehicle Best Premium Electric Car – BMW iX3 *electric vehicle Best Luxury Car – Bentley Bentayga Most Loved Brand – Porsche Most Reliable Brand – Lexus Car brand with the best tech – Tesla *electric vehicle Best Value Brand – Dacia The Erin Baker Award – Hyundai IONIQ 6 *electric vehicle The Rory Reid Award – Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sustainability Initiative Award – Citroen (voted on by the Carbon Literacy Trust) Best Home Charger – myenergi

Says Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director:

“After a challenging few years, we’ve seen the new car market bounce back from recent lows with May marking the 10th consecutive month of sales growth. This is not only the result of supply taps reopening, but also the wave of exciting new models and updates released over the last year which have really captured the attention of car buyers.

“With so much choice in the market, it can be a challenge for people to find the right car, which is where our Awards can help. With such an enormous number of owners telling us exactly how they feel about their car, they’re the most accurate indicator of consumer opinion. And with categories based on how owners actually use their cars in the ‘real-world’, it offers buyers invaluable insight into which makes and models could best suit their lifestyle.”

