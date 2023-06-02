AutoFlight to Showcase Next-Gen eVTOL at the 2023 Paris Air Show

Share



AutoFlight, the global eVTOL (electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) company, has announced its participation in the 2023 Paris Air Show, scheduled to take place from June 19th to June 25th.

AutoFlight’s first time at this event will provide an exclusive opportunity for industry professionals and aviation enthusiasts to witness the world’s first public presentation of its cutting-edge eVTOL aircraft, Prosperity I – including the full interior design of the cabin.

Designed by Frank Stephenson, AutoFlight’s Prosperity I represents the forefront of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology, claims the company.

This innovative aircraft, often referred to as an Airtaxi, offers safe, quiet, and affordable urban air mobility solutions, says Autoflight.

This much-anticipated event, after a 4-year absence, intends to highlight and promote environmentally friendly Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) innovations. It will provide a unique opportunity to demonstrate AutoFlight’s leadership in the field, following the successful completion of the world’s longest eVTOL flight in February with distance of 250Km/155 miles on a single charge.

Says AutoFlight CEO, Tian Yu:

“We are excited to present to the world Prosperity I at the 2023 Paris Air Show and showcase the remarkable progress we have achieved in the field of electric vertical take-off and landing. We are seeing strong interest from eVTOL flight operators for both the cargo and passenger versions of the aircraft. This event will allow us to share our vision of safe, efficient, and sustainable urban air mobility with a global audience.”

AutoFlight invites attendees and industry stakeholders to visit their exhibition stand, Chalet #200, at the Paris Air Show to witness firsthand the future of urban air mobility.

