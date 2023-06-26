Aston Martin announces Lucid partnership for luxury, high performance EVs

Share



Aston Martin today hits the accelerator on its ambition to create the world’s most thrilling and highly desirable electric performance cars, with the formation of a new supply agreement with electric vehicle technologies company, Lucid Group.

The proposed agreement announced this morning to the London Stock Exchange will see Lucid, a world-leader in the design and manufacture of advanced electric powertrains and battery systems, supply Aston Martin with electric vehicle technologies. Access to Lucid’s current and future powertrain and battery technology will be at the centre of Aston Martin’s all-new in-house Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform.

Aston Martin’s electrification programme forms a pillar of the ultra-luxury brand’s wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy and will see an investment of over £2 billion in advanced technologies over the next five years, with investment phasing from ICE to BEV technology.

Says Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin:

“The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.

“Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy. With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise in the key strategic market of China.

