Uber to launch flight bookings on app this summer

Share

Uber to launch flight bookings in the UK, allowing customers to book flights straight through Uber’s Travel feature

The new addition means users can book end-to-end travel for domestic and international trips with cars, coaches, trains, planes and transfers all available to pre-book via the Uber app

Uber has announced a new UK feature which allows users to book flights directly in the Uber app. The new product will be available to all UK users this summer.

Uber’s new flight booking functionality is powered by online travel agent Hopper. Flights on Uber join existing transport options including Uber Rides, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, train journeys across the National Rail network, Eurostar and coach travel with National Express and megabus.

Through working with Hopper, Uber claims it can offer customers multiple unique peace of mind products to help make air travel stress-free, including Price Freeze, Flight Disruption Guarantee, Cancel For Any Reason, Change for Any Reason and VIP support. Uber also recently integrated bookings with Heathrow Express, with journeys to the airport taking 15 minutes.

Says Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK:

“We’re incredibly pleased to introduce flight bookings as the latest addition to Uber’s suite of travel booking options. Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app. Over the last 12 months with the addition of rail, coach and now flight bookings, Uber is truly a one-stop travel solution.”

Adds Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper:

“Through our B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud, we can seamlessly integrate both our travel inventory and fintech products into the Uber ecosystem.

“The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel. This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation.”

To book a flight, Uber app users simply need to enter their travel details, including where they will be travelling to and from along with dates. Customers will then be able to select their departing flight and returning flight if a round trip. With major carriers, users will be able to select seats in the app and then pay, just as they would for any Uber service.

The new product rollout follows the launch of ‘Directions to pickup’ a new feature that provides user-friendly maps and guides for those looking for Uber pickup points at some of the world’s busiest airports.

Uber has also rolled out access to nationwide car rentals on the app enabling riders to explore everything the UK has to offer. Since 2019, public transport information has been integrated into the Uber app to help riders in cities across the UK plan their journeys effectively, claims the company.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

