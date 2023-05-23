Tech Digest daily roundup: WhatsApp to allow users to edit messages

Share



WhatsApp will allow users to edit their messages – but only for 15 minutes after they have been sent. The Meta-owned messaging service has started rolling out the new function and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Messages will carry a label showing they have been edited – but they won’t show how they have been changed. To edit one, a user will need to press and hold a message and choose “edit” from the drop-down menu. The edit option will be available for 15 minutes after the message has been sent. Sky News

A security firm that sells AI weapons scanners to schools is facing fresh questions about its technology after a student was attacked with a knife that the $3.7m system failed to detect. On Halloween last year, student Ehni Ler Htoo was walking in the corridor of his school in Utica, New York, when another student walked up behind him and stabbed him with a knife. The knife used in the attack was brought into Proctor High School despite a multimillion weapons detection system installed by a company called Evolv Technology. BBC

The new Tesla Model Y, built with BYD batteries at Gigafactory Berlin, charges significantly quicker than the previous version. As we have recently reported, Tesla and BYD have developed into unlikely partners lately. There was a time when they didn’t take each other very seriously; there’s an infamous interview in which Elon Musk literally laughs at BYD’s electric vehicles, but they have since both emerged as EV powerhouses. While they were mainly seen as competitors, the two companies started getting cozy together last year as Tesla started to buy battery cells from BYD. Electrek



Elon Musk has a pretty colourful love life, but new pictures of him embracing several different partners have really set the internet alight. The billionaire dad-of-eight has built a career at the forefront of modern technology – at Telsa, SpaceX and Twitter – so it is somewhat fitting that he’s now been pictured cosying up to robots. Following the release of footage showing Tesla’s humanoid robots ‘Optimus’ taking its first steps and picking up things earlier this month, pictures posted by Twitter user, Daniel Marven, of Musk kissing several different female robots went viral. Joe

Alpine and Lotus have ended their collaboration on the development of a new electric sports car, widely understood to be the successor to the Alpine A110. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2021, agreeing to conduct a “comprehensive feasibility study” for the car. In a statement issued today, Alpine said: “We have decided not to progress with the joint development of a sports car for Alpine. This is a mutual decision reached amicably, and we will continue to discuss other future opportunities.” Autocar

In the realm of wearable technology, health-related features have become increasingly important. Apple has long been rumored to be working on non-invasive blood sugar monitoring for its Apple Watch, but it seems that Huawei has beaten them to the punch. The recently unveiled Huawei Watch 4 boasts a groundbreaking feature that detects the risk of high blood sugar, marking a significant advancement in wearable health technology. Gizmochina

