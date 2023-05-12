Tech Digest daily roundup: UK restricts Microsoft, Activision from buying interest in each other

Share



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has restricted Microsoft and Activision Blizzard from “acquiring an interest” in each other. It published an interim order stating they would need “prior written consent” from the UK regulator before making acquisitions between the companies. The order applies to the businesses as well as their subsidiaries. It comes two weeks after the regulator blocked Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£54.8bn) deal to buy Activision Blizzard. BBC

Elon Musk is in talks to hire Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, as Twitter’s new chief executive, according to two people familiar with the matter. The billionaire has been Twitter chief executive since his $44bn acquisition of the company in October but signalled his position would be temporary. Without naming a successor, Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” FT.com



Honor has finally released the Band 7 in Europe and the UK, nearly five months after debuting the fitness tracker in China. To recap, the Honor Band 7 measures 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm, including its sensor area. According to Honor, the fitness tracker weighs 29 g with its strap included or 18 g on its own. Additionally, the fitness tracker features a 1.47-inch OLED display that operates at 194 x 368 pixels with 2.5D glass covering it. Moreover, Honor has included 96 sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance and sensors for measuring your heart rate or blood oxygen levels. Notebook Check