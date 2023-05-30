Tech Digest daily roundup: Half of female gamers suffer abuse while playing

Share



One in 10 women feel suicidal because of the abuse they face while gaming. New research for Sky Broadband shows that of 4,000 female gamers surveyed 49% have faced abuse or harassment when playing or streaming online – rising to 75% of those aged 18 to 24. The levels of harassment are so strong that 25% of women surveyed admitted to feeling depressed, 40% have felt personally threatened by the abuse they’ve experienced online, and 27% worried about being attacked in real life following threats made on gaming platforms. Sky News

Apple supplier Foxconn is ramping up efforts to recruit more workers for the world’s largest iPhone factory, ahead of the launch of a new model. Foxconn says new workers at its plant in Zhengzhou, China will get bonuses of up to 3,000 yuan ($424; £343) if they stay in the job for at least 90 days. Current employees who successfully refer a friend or family member will also qualify for an award, it says. The iPhone 15 is expected to be launched in September. BBC



Amazon has offered a term time-only contract for parents and grandparents working in its UK warehouses, amidst ongoing strike actions over pay at its Coventry facility. The company said people with children would be able to take six weeks of holiday in summer and two weeks at Easter and Christmas. They would retain full-time benefits, Amazon said. Regional operations director Neil Travis said the company told the BBC he hoped the offer would encourage more people to re-enter the workforce. Silicon.com

The “Meta Quest 3” is projected to encounter resistance to its general virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) market dominance from the first-gen “Apple Reality” headset later in 2023. In the meantime, it exists as a pre-production prototype that is available to a select few for testing – Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman included, apparently. Accordingly, the Quest 3 now has a preliminary first-look post – albeit in written form only. The tech contributor notes that its new “gray” chassis will be powered by the Snapdragon XR2 – a custom version of the platform, according to Meta. Notebook Check

Ahead of new iPhone launches, case makers invest significant money into sourcing leaked details on updated designs to be the first to come out with appropriate cases. That often results in dummy models that are accurate replicas of future iPhones, such as the iPhone 15 dummy models that we’re sharing today.

We were able to get our hands on a set of dummy models that represent the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, aka the four new iPhones that we're expecting Apple to launch in September 2023. We've already heard endless rumors about the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, but it helps to be able to see all the changes and design updates in person. Mac Rumors Twitter has exited the voluntary European Union's Code of Practice on Disinformation, the bloc's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said. Twitter was earlier this year the only major tech platform that did not send a complete report to the European Union under the code, which the company agreed to follow before it was taken over by Elon Musk in late 2022. "Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain," Mr Breton said on his Twitter account late on Friday. "You can run but you can't hide." Irish Times

