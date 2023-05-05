Sir Clive Sinclair’s nephew reveals latest images of IRIS eTrike

Share

Grant Sinclair, nephew of the late serial inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, has previewed teaser images of his futuristic IRIS eTrike.

Now with HEPA air purification, the IRIS eTrike is designed for safety and is, claims its inventor, ‘like riding inside a large crash helmet’. It can be ridden on a road or cycle path by anyone aged 14 years or over without the need for road tax, a driving licence or insurance.

IRIS is also the first enclosed eBike to have been test ridden by an astronaut on prime-time television. Said Tim Peake, who is also a test pilot for Apache helicopters and has travelled at speeds of over 4,000mph: “That’s a nice pickup. A lot of acceleration. Surprisingly fast. A lot of fun!”

When Grant took IRIS to Eurobike trade show in Germany, it was – he claims – coined “the Tesla of bikes”.

Grant has been contacted by established automotive and bike distributors from all over the world, has a manufacturing offer from Sony and has designed a dedicated 150 sq/m IRIS showroom for a Norwegian distributor where all four-wheel road vehicles are due to be heavily taxed. Norway has more eVehicles than anywhere else in Europe.

Says Grant Sinclair:

“Due to the climate crisis, fossil fuels are being phased out and major cities are imposing low-speed limits or banning cars altogether. The average car has one occupant and people are put off riding bikes in extreme weather. I believe IRIS is part of the urgent solution!”

An IRIS eTrike prototype is on show from 20 May 2023–14 April 2024 at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, UK for its MOTOPIA Exhibition.

Accessible IRIS eTrike® with canopy open. © Grant Sinclair, Cardiff, UK 2023

IRIS eTrike Specs

(Info below provided by Grant Sinclair)

Faster – futuristic aerodynamic shape makes the trike much faster than regular bicycles. Speed: 30+ mph. Range: 30+ miles (on single low cost battery charge).

Safer – updated EPP foam body construction has replaceable and recyclable sections. Ultra tough with high visibility due to 128cm (50”) height and multi-color LED strip lighting (headlamp, brake & indicators) around periphery.

Cleaner – Far less polluting than driving a car and great for keeping fit. IRIS now comes with a built-in cooling system which channels filtered air inside the cabin via replaceable HEPA filters.

Comfort – new Ergonomic seat is great for commuting and now folds so 100+ litres of cargo storage is accessible from inside the cabin. The weatherproof canopy is made from aviation acrylic and includes a de-mist function.

