Parkopedia now available on Mercedes-Benz models in US

Parkopedia’s parking reservation and payment services are now available in Mercedes-Benz models across more than 5000 locations in North America.

The automaker’s latest ‘MBUX’ infotainment system uses Parkopedia data and in-car payment technology to simplify the process of finding, reserving and paying for parking.

Drivers can access Parkopedia parking information directly through their infotainment system, covering everything from parking opening times and restrictions, to costs and height restrictions. The new head unit provides improved parking search functionality and makes it easy to locate suitable parking close to points of interest or a vehicle’s current location, offering drivers the greatest possible convenience.

In Europe, Mercedes-Benz drivers can also now pay for parking in 14 countries, following the successful initial launch with Parkopedia. Included countries for on-demand payments are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Slovenia. Meanwhile, parking reservations can be made in Germany, France, Italy and Belgium.

Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment system integrates Parkopedia parking data, dynamic availability predictions and in-car transactions, enabling drivers to easily find, reserve and navigate to suitable parking locations and pay from the comfort of their vehicle. Motorists can search for specific parking locations or browse through nearby car parks to their end destination with recent searches and relevant parking details displayed on-screen to assist in making informed parking decisions.

Drivers can also pre-book parking before a trip by selecting applicable parking locations and reserving a space via the infotainment system. The system enables motorists to select check-in and check-out times, view the total cost and confirm their booking, at which point drivers will be sent a QR code to scan when arriving at the car park to gain entry in the absence of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

Says Markus Dohl, VP of Sales & Business Development Europe at Parkopedia:

“Parkopedia and Mercedes-Benz have a well-established and successful global partnership spanning over half a decade. We are pleased to be building upon this further with the latest roll-out of desirable connected parking services into North America and expanding our coverage in Europe.”

