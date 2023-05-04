Motorola adds £529 edge 40 to its line up

Share

Motorola has expanded its edge family of devices with the motorola edge 40, a device that boasts a curved display, IP68 dust and water protection, a powerful 50MP camera and fast charging in a sleek, stylish design.

Mixing style and performance, the motorola edge 40 is, claims the manufacturer, one of the slimmest in its class (7.58mm), featuring a borderless curved glass display and curved rear inlay joined together by a precision-cut, sandblasted aluminium frame.

Motorola claims the vegan leather backing makes it easy to grip while its design includes IP68 protection to withstand dust, dirt, sand and protect against an accidental dunk under fresh water.

With a 50MP hi-res camera system that includes the widest aperture available in a smartphone (f/1.4), the motorola edge 40 captures beautiful, detailed photos, claims the manufacturer.

Plus, the Ambient Light Sensor immediately sets exposure so photographers don’t have to worry about missing a moment when opening their camera. All-pixel focus provides more accurate performance in any light, and OIS for crystal-clear shots.

A 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision completes the rear camera system, letting users fit more in the frame or get closer to their subject, and a 32MP hi-res selfie camera is also provided. The motorola edge 40 comes with an array of new video and camera enhancements including Horizon Lock Stabilisation, Video Portrait and Vlog Mode.

Enhanced entertainment

For streaming video content and playing games, there’s a 6.55” pOLED display that features borderless curved edges for an all-encompassing view. The immersive display is complete with Full HD+ resolution, which makes for a sharper picture with less pixelation, claims Motorola.

It also comes with HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 colour range for a wider range of colours that appear more vivid and true to life. When gaming, scrolling or multitasking, consumers can also take advantage of a fast and fluid 144Hz refresh rate to smoothly navigate their device.

The cinematic viewing experience is accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound on stereo speakers, plus Motorola Spatial Sound makes the sound coming from users’ headphones or speakers feel more immersive, claims the manufacturer.

68W TurboPower charging claims to get power for the day in just 10 minutes while also on board is a 4400mAh battery. For added convenience, customers can free themselves from cords with 15W wireless charging.

The motorola edge 40 is also equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The motorola edge 40 runs on Android 13 and includes new security and software features for enhanced protection and safety, including the Moto Secure App. Powered by Thinkshield, the Moto Secure App is billed as the go-to destination for all the vital device security and privacy features on the device.

Moto Secure App comes with a number of protections, including Secure Folder to protect sensitive information and apps as well as Network Protection to minimise risk when using public Wi-Fi.

The motorola edge 40 will be available in three colours: Nebula Green, Lunar Blue and Eclipse Black with a starting MSRP of £529.99 on motorola.co.uk, Currys, John Lewis Partnership, Vodafone, Three and Amazon.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

