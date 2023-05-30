Interest in cybersecurity career opportunities surge in May 2023

Share



Current data from Google Trends reveals that public interest in cybersecurity and careers in the field has grown significantly since the beginning of 2022 and reached an all-time high in May 2023.



Media coverage of cyber incidents, data breaches, and privacy violations has raised public consciousness about the importance of cybersecurity. People are becoming increasingly aware of the potential consequences of cyber threats.

This increased awareness has fueled a desire to protect personal and organizational data, hence growing interest in cybersecurity careers.

The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals has driven up the salaries in the field. In turn, Google search interest for keywords ‘cybersecurity,’ ‘cybersecurity salary,’ and ‘cybersecurity jobs’ hit an all-time in May 2023, according to Atlas VPN findings .

The global search volume figures show that interest in cybersecurity and jobs in the field has been steadily growing since the second half of 2015.

However, a significant uptick in attention toward digital security and employment opportunities can be seen in Q1 2022, which continued until the end of the year, likely caused by remote work, media attention, and a rise in cyber attacks.

The Google search popularity for keywords ‘cybersecurity salary’ and ‘cybersecurity’ jumped to 97 in September and October of 2022 and then declined to around 70 in December. Since the start of this year, the search volume for ‘cybersecurity’ and ‘cybersecurity salary’ has hovered at around 90, and about 80 for the keyword ‘cybersecurity jobs’.

However, in May 2023, the popularity of all three keywords quickly reached a relative interest of 100.

Causes for the record popularity could be multiple, including significant recent cybersecurity incidents, newly released influential industry reports, the favorable job market for cybersecurity professionals, and new government initiatives and regulations.

Atmosphere of cybersecurity careers

On top of attractive pay, cybersecurity is seen as one of the most stable careers for the foreseeable future.

With the continuous evolution of technology and the ongoing need for protection against cyber threats, cybersecurity professionals can expect long-term job security and a variety of career advancement prospects.

At the same time, cybersecurity is a dynamic and multidisciplinary field that requires constant learning and adaptation.

