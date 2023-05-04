Insurance provider launches trade-in service for mobile devices

Share



Global tech care company Asurion has launched a new trade-in service in the UK, allowing consumers to easily trade in old mobile devices or tablets and recycle them sustainably.

E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream globally, with the UK among the top contributors. In fact, the UK generates the second-highest amount of e-waste per person in the world, at 23.9 kg. If the current trend continues, it is estimated that the UK will be producing just under 55,000 tonnes of e-waste by 2030.

There is an urgent need for more affordable, accessible and flexible options for device disposal to enable reuse of device components and keep rare-earth metals in circulation, as well as solutions to reduce the unnecessary production of new devices.

Asurion Trade-in is billed as a quick and easy way for consumers to trade in redundant tech for cash and keep devices out of landfill. Customers can trade in almost any phone or tablet, regardless of the device age or condition, and receive an instant valuation based on device make, model and condition. Once a device has been processed by experts, customers receive payment through a secure bank transfer directly into their bank account.

Says Gavin Miller, CEO at Asurion Europe:

“Electronic waste in the UK is growing at an alarming rate – partly because there aren’t enough convenient options to sustainably dispose of devices we no longer want or need. With this new service, our goal was to provide an easy-to-use solution for any user, as well as our business clients who we support with device protection.”

