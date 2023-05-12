HONOR announces UK launch of £1399 Magic Vs folding phone

Share

Chinese smartphone brand, HONOR, has announced the UK launch date and price of its latest folding flagship smartphone, HONOR Magic Vs.

The Magic Vs will go on sale in the UK on May 19 on the HONOR website in Cyan and Black, and on May 26 on Amazon, Argos and Very in Black. The Magic Vs will also be available with Three in Early June, with 6-months free airtime on Unlimited data plans.

The UK RRP for Magic Vs is £1,399. However with launch offers from Hihonor, customers can purchase the Magic Vs from as low as £1,199.

The HONOR Magic Vs was announced globally at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year. The Magic Vs is the company’s first foldable flagship to debut outside of China.

The foldable phone measures 12.9mm when folded and 267g in weight. Despite its compact nature, the HONOR Magic Vs features a 5000mAh battery, which HONOR claims is the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g available today.

Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is a Super-light Gearless Hinge that has been carefully crafted using single-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation down to just 4. The hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day, claims the manufacturer.

The HONOR Magic Vs features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, enabling users to multitask and view content with remarkable ease.

The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with a rear triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, and runs the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

Says Olivier Dobo, Marketing Director at HONOR UK:

“We know our product portfolio puts some of the best features into the hands of consumers. With HONOR Magic Vs coming to the UK, we are thrilled that UK customers will get to experience our latest folding flagship device.”

“With Magic Vs’ unique hinge design, stellar camera set-up and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, we know it can fiercely compete in the existing foldable phone market and bring solid form-factor and exceptional performance for those who want the best out of their foldable phone.”

For more information, visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk

