Honda reveals second fully electric vehicle, the e:Ny1

Honda has revealed its second fully electric vehicle, the e:Ny1, at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany.

It is the brand’s second pure EV to arrive in the region, following on from the widely acclaimed Honda e city car, and is designed to meet the growing customer demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs.

A bold and sophisticated exterior aesthetic is created by a short front overhang, large wheels and a wide track, claims Honda. The e:Ny1 also debuts an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white ‘H’ badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps and steering wheel. In addition, a new typeface spells out ‘Honda’ on the tailgate for a premium look that will feature on the brand’s future EVs.

Clever packaging of the electric drivetrain components ensure e:Ny1 offers ‘superior interior space and comfort’, the manufacturer boasts. An all-new centre console features a layout of easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options and wireless charging, while the dashboard is topped by a large 15.1-inch touchscreen that provides access to a suite of infotainment and driving options.

The e:Ny1 is built on Honda’s newly-developed e:N Architecture F, a front-motor-driven platform focused on a dedicated high rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics.

In addition, the platform incorporates a high-performance, lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor and gearbox. This generates a maximum output of 150 kW, 310 Nm of torque and is engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration, says Honda. Under the floor sits a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 412 km (WLTP) of range and DC fast-charging capability that can go from 10 to 80% in just 45 minutes.

“The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe,” says Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd. “Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.”

https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/e-ny1-electric-suv/overview.html

