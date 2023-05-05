EE offers free data for Coronation Weekend

Share

UK phone network EE is zero-rating data across its mobile network for the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May, as the nation unites to celebrate the crowning of His Majesty.

As the nation comes together over the Bank Holiday weekend, EE and BT Mobile customers will enjoy free data from 12 noon Saturday 6th until midnight on Sunday 7th May to help them stay connected.

Whether that’s to stream the coronation, stay in touch with their friends and family or post their favourite moments of the weekend on social media, EE customers will be able to enjoy this historical occasion without the worry of data limits.

Says Marc Allera, CEO of EE:

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the country as we mark the coronation of King Charles III. We want to ensure our customers can make the most of their celebrations across the weekend.

“We know the last thing anyone wants to worry about is their data running out while they’re enjoying the weekend. So, across Saturday and Sunday, our customers will be able to count on our award-winning network to stream the historic moment and stay connected with family and friends.”

If customers have already used up their data allowance, they’ll be able to access data at no additional charge, so they don’t miss out. Further details here ee.co.uk/coronation.

