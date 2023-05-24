Candela and Polestar join forces for electric hydrofoil boat

Share

Polestar and Candela have revealed the next phase of their partnership – the Candela C-8 Polestar edition.

Combining Polestar’s Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela’s innovative electric hydrofoil boat, the new Candela C-8 Polestar edition aims to unite the two companies’ efforts to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.

In particular, the Candela C-8 Polestar edition plans to bring Polestar’s expression of Scandinavian luxury to the marine industry. A new solid grey exterior colour complemented by a lighter grey tone for interior areas gives the boat a sleek and uniform look which is strengthened by the use of the same marine-certified textile everywhere, from seats, cushions and sunbeds to wall and roof panels.

Previously, the two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement for Polestar to supply batteries and charging technology to power Candela’s electric hydrofoil boats.

Says Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar: “Candela’s hydrofoil technology is a paradigm shift for sustainable performance in the marine industry. Like the first time driving an electric car, you instantly feel that this is the future when the boat ‘takes off’ – and now with the special gold details that we so proudly exhibit on our cars.” Design upgrades also bring expertise from the automotive industry with a specially designed seat upholstery that offers outstanding comfort and enhances the experience of a smooth and silent ride in an electric hydrofoil boat. To emphasise the innovative technology and performance from Candela, the hydrofoils are painted in the iconic Swedish gold colour that characterises the performance details of Polestar’s cars. Starting from 2023, all Candela C-8 boats are powered by the 69-kWh battery and charging hardware from the standard-range Polestar 2 to realise a range of up to 57 nautical miles on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots. This compares favourably with traditional powerboats and comes with a high-speed range 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats.

The Candela C-8 uses an efficient 75 kW electric direct drive pod motor– the Candela C-POD – and ‘flies’ on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional motorboats. When foiling, the ride is silent and smooth, without damaging wakes, thanks to Candela’s computer-stabilized foil technology.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition is available online in the Polestar Additionals webshop or at Candela.com and is sold and delivered by Candela. Pricing starts from EUR 400,000/ USD 450,000. Production takes place at Candela’s factory in Stockholm, Sweden, and deliveries are expected from June 2024.

The new design collaboration is part of a growing list of partnerships where Polestar explores more sustainable mobility beyond just electric cars. This includes previous Polestar editions of the CAKE Makka electric commuter moped, the high-end Allebike mountain bike as well as the multi-functional electric transporter concept Re:Move.

