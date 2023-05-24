Candela and Polestar join forces for electric hydrofoil boat
Polestar and Candela have revealed the next phase of their partnership – the Candela C-8 Polestar edition.
Combining Polestar’s Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela’s innovative electric hydrofoil boat, the new Candela C-8 Polestar edition aims to unite the two companies’ efforts to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.
In particular, the Candela C-8 Polestar edition plans to bring Polestar’s expression of Scandinavian luxury to the marine industry. A new solid grey exterior colour complemented by a lighter grey tone for interior areas gives the boat a sleek and uniform look which is strengthened by the use of the same marine-certified textile everywhere, from seats, cushions and sunbeds to wall and roof panels.
Previously, the two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement for Polestar to supply batteries and charging technology to power Candela’s electric hydrofoil boats.