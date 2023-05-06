Business solutions for flooring contractors

Share



Your goal as a flooring contractor is to provide clients with the best services regardless of the project’s size.

But let’s face it! When starting a business, finding the best equipment at the right price can be difficult. Even worse, raising the capital to buy the needed equipment may hinder the beginning of the business.

Xtreme Polishing System is a company that helps flooring contractors overcome challenges that can stop them from pursuing their dreams in the best way possible. Here’s how!

They Sell Quality Flooring Equipment

The company is a reputable company located in different states in the US, including Florida, Texas, New York, Georgia, and many other places. They also have international warehouses in the United Kingdom, Uganda, Spain, etc.

You can get a variety of flooring equipment, including:

Building materials for your floor

Decorative coatings for floors and countertop finishes

Eco-friendly chemicals such as concrete floor hardeners, surface burnishers, shot blasters, etc.

Flooring machines

Janitorial equipment

Epoxy coatings

You Get Them at a Good Price

Although many companies offer high-quality flooring equipment, finding them at a good price is challenging. It can prevent you from doing business if you don’t have the money to buy the equipment.

We loved this company: They offer concrete polishing and decorative concrete equipment business packages. These packages include a list of several flooring equipment you may need to install or clean floors.

And the good part is that you save money if you buy the equipment using these packages. Plus, the company will offer a discount if you need the equipment in bulk.

They offer Training Services

If you are new to the flooring business, it can be not easy to know how to handle equipment, especially if you employ to do the job for you. You may also want to learn new ideas on applying epoxy or installing new floors so that it looks modern.

You can get training from the company. Some of the certifications they offer include:

Epoxy coating classes

Decorative concrete classes

Epoxy countertop workshops

Epoxy resin classes

Additionally, they offer contractor resources such as color charts, how-to guides for maintaining a floor, and video tutorials.

The Company will Finance You

Sometimes, raising capital to purchase equipment can be a challenge. I know many business owners who stalled their ideas because they didn’t know where to get the money to buy the needed equipment.

You don’t need to worry about that. You can get capital to buy equipment for concrete surface preparation and polishing systems. They’ll fund you up to $500,000 and give up to 72 months to repay the loan. The period given will depend on the amount they give you.

Wrapping It Up

There you have it! If you’re struggling to get into the flooring industry, this company should help you get over the hurdles that come your way. You can reach out to get more information about their services and products.

