Aston Martin announces Bowers & Wilkins as official audio partner

Share



Aston Martin drivers will be able to enjoy the newly developed Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System in their cars for the first time, as the two British brands announce an audio partnership.

Bowers & Wilkins’ and Aston Martin’s engineering teams have worked together to develop an optional surround sound system upgrade for the new DB12.

High-performance proprietary technologies, such as Aluminium Double Dome tweeters and Continuum mid-range drive units, give this 15-speaker, double amplified 1,170W surround sound system a balanced and accurate sound, claims Aston Martin.

The immersive quality of the high-end performance audio system is achieved by perfect location, direction and symmetry of the speaker positions, which have been built deep into the fabric of the DB12, the company adds.

Launched at a premiere during the Cannes International Film Festival on 24 May 2023, the new DB12 ‘delivers a quantum shift in sporting character and dynamic capability’, says Aston Martin. The announcement of DB12 comes as the company celebrates two significant milestones in 2023: its monumental 110th anniversary and 75 years of the illustrious DB model line.

Says Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin:

“In this new dawn of our next generation sportscars, precisely crafted couture-level interiors are crucial to the delivery of a totally immersive, emotional, human experience. The pure sound of our engines alone already delivers visceral emotions and sensations.

“And now, with the addition of truly perforating sound being delivered so clearly through the newly developed audio system, we’ve harmonized our interior designs with new innovation and tech, so our drivers feel the energy, feel the calm, feel the luxury, all at once.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

