Amazon announces £249 Fire Max 11 tablet

Share

Amazon today announced the new Fire Max 11 tablet which it claims is its biggest and most powerful tablet yet.

Featuring an 11-inch screen, an octa-core processor, and 4 GB RAM, Fire Max 11 starts at just £249.99. A new optional magnetic attach keyboard and stylus enhance productivity and creativity to help you get more done—with a bundle starting at just under £375. Customers can pre-order Fire Max 11 and companion accessories starting today.

Fire Max 11 features 14 hours of battery life, up to 128GB of built-in storage, and an enhanced processor for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and seamless multi-tasking, claims Amazon. Customers can watch TV series and films with 2000 x 1200 resolution; stay connected with video calls with the 8MP front and rear cameras; use the optional keyboard and stylus to answer emails and get work done; take handwritten notes or create art with on-device handwriting recognition; and with the larger screen, comfortably use two apps at once with split screen mode.

Says Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International:

“Fire Max 11 is our most powerful tablet yet, with a beautiful screen and a sleek new design—it’s built to help you have fun and get things done.

“The team has packed in an amazing number of features, all at an incredible value. The new Fire Max 11 is proof you can get everything you need from a tablet without paying premium prices.”

The new Fire Max 11 includes:

The biggest, most vibrant Amazon tablet display —Certified for low blue light, the brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4-million-pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you enjoy millions of films, TV episodes, apps, songs, video calls, and games in sharp clarity and vivid colour.

—Certified for low blue light, the brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4-million-pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you enjoy millions of films, TV episodes, apps, songs, video calls, and games in sharp clarity and vivid colour. Powerful performance —Fire Max 11 is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, a powerful 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM—streaming videos, gaming or switching between apps is blazing fast.

—Fire Max 11 is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, a powerful 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM—streaming videos, gaming or switching between apps is blazing fast. A thin and light design —The slim and durable aluminium design weighs just over a pound, with slim bezels and strengthened glass, and is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9” (10th generation).

—The slim and durable aluminium design weighs just over a pound, with slim bezels and strengthened glass, and is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9” (10th generation). All-day entertainment —Stream videos on Netflix or Prime Video, with the 14-hour long-lasting battery and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Plus, with 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favourites for offline viewing. With Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, stream your favourite games like Fortnite straight to your Fire Max 11.

—Stream videos on Netflix or Prime Video, with the 14-hour long-lasting battery and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Plus, with 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favourites for offline viewing. With Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, stream your favourite games like Fortnite straight to your Fire Max 11. Multi-tasking —Fire Max 11 makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel to suit your busy lifestyle, like using split-screen mode to make calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams, while simultaneously taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the keyboard.

—Fire Max 11 makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel to suit your busy lifestyle, like using split-screen mode to make calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams, while simultaneously taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the keyboard. Fingerprint Recognition technology —Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first tablet to include Fingerprint Recognition technology as a hassle-free way to unlock the tablet—simply touch the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

—Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first tablet to include Fingerprint Recognition technology as a hassle-free way to unlock the tablet—simply touch the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. Enhanced cameras —With the 8MP front and rear-facing cameras, rear auto-focus, and front camera in landscape orientation, Fire Max 11 is great for video calls with friends or family.

—With the 8MP front and rear-facing cameras, rear auto-focus, and front camera in landscape orientation, Fire Max 11 is great for video calls with friends or family. Access to Alexa —Simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favourite films, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice.

—Simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favourite films, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice. Smart home controls —With the Device Dashboard on the home screen, seamlessly control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11. With Show Mode, turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home.

—With the Device Dashboard on the home screen, seamlessly control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11. With Show Mode, turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home. Great for families—Fire Max 11 is great for the whole family with support for up to two adult and four child profiles, claims Amazon. With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits.

Fire Max 11 comes in 64 GB or 128 GB versions and is available for pre-order today starting at £249.99. You can pair your Fire Max 11 with the integrated Keyboard Case (£89.99) and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (£34.99) for a bundle price starting at just under £375.

Fire Max 11 and accessories will begin shipping next month. For more information visit: amazon.co.uk/firemax11.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

