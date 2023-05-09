9 in 10 drivers not keen on buying a self-driving car, survey claims

Share

According to a new survey, nearly 9 in 10 car drivers ‘would not be keen to buy a self-driving car’.

Motoring experts at Quotezone.co.uk asked 1000 car insurance customers whether they would be keen to buy a self-driving car and 87% said they wouldn’t.

Last month the UK became the first European country to permit drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on public roads when the government permitted Ford to turn on its ‘BlueCruise’ system on motorways.

The system allows AI control of acceleration, braking and steering in designated ‘Blue Zones’ that cover 2,300 miles of motorway across England, Scotland and Wales.

However, brand new research reveals that 44% of UK motorists don’t want driverless technology because they like the feel of driving a car themselves.

The data suggest that Brits’ love affair with their cars is more than skin deep with the experience of handling the car themselves being key to their driving enjoyment.

The other main reason cited for the rejection of hands-free technology was the fear that giving up control of their cars would make drivers feel unsafe (40% of those surveyed).

Transport Minister Jesse Norman has told MPs that “scare stories, particularly in the early stages”, will be part of the process of adapting to the technology.

Asked about the safety of self-driving vehicles by the Commons Transport Select Committee, Mr Norman referred to the inevitable “moral panic” that the British public would need to weather.

Fully self-driving cars are currently banned on UK roads, but legislation to approve the technology may only be two years away.

Helen Rolph, car insurance comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk , believes that this latest research shows just how much trust manufacturers of driverless cars need to build with the public.

“Our research shows a categoric rejection of driverless cars on the basis of safety and driver enjoyment.

“And while Jesse Norman could be right that it is only a matter of time before people get used to the idea of giving up control over their own safety, drivers don’t want to give up the feeling of driving a car themselves.

“We love the feeling of the wheel in our hands, the feedback from the road as we drive and the control of the vehicle as we accelerate, brake and change lanes.”

