Waze now available to Volvo owners through app library

Volvo’s in-car app library just grew one app larger today as Waze becomes available to all Volvo cars around the globe with Google built-in. The collaboration also brings the in-car Waze app to drivers in the US and Asia Pacific for the first time.



The best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and alerts are accessible after downloading the app in the Google Play Store in the car. No matter who’s driving the car and what device they use, navigation with Waze will be just one simple tap away.



The in-car Waze app helps make your everyday journey easier by avoiding phone-related hassles and distractions, Volvo claims, while continuing to offer the functionality you’ve come to expect from the Waze app on your mobile phone.



Displayed on Volvo Cars’ infotainment system, the in-car Waze app utilises more of the centre screen in the Volvo user interface, making navigation more comfortable with a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.



“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Erik Severinson, our Global Head of New Car Programmes and Operations Strategy. “We’re committed to continuously improving the experience in Volvo cars through our in-house software development and ongoing collaborations with tech companies such as Google and Waze.”



With the Android emulator offered on the Volvo Cars Developer Portal, Waze could develop and test the in-car app virtually, alongside the in-car infotainment system. This dual testing allowed the team to deliver a high-quality user experience before launching in customer cars today.

