Tech Digest daily roundup: Leaks of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable phone emerge

We’ve seen plenty of rumors on Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable phone with some calling it the Razr 2023 while other refered to it as the Razr+ and we now have another name to throw in – Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The new info comes from Evan Blass who shared a bunch of new images on the device alongside its alleged retail naming.



Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The images show out the alleged 3.5-inch cover screen with a bunch of different styles. We also get a sneak peek at some of the personalization menus which include options to tweak the fonts, color, sounds and wallpaper. GSM Arena

HuggingChat – an amazing name – is a new chatbot developed by the Open Assistant project under the AI company Hugging Face. According to the official site, HuggingChat aims to be a ‘versatile, customizable, and efficient assistant accessible to all’. Upon first glance, you can see that the chatbot has a very similar interface to ChatGPT. It feels familiar and eliminates any spectacle of figuring out where everything is. The homepage is simple, has a smiling icon and a small description that reads “Making the best open source AI chat models available to everyone.” Tech Radar

Apple is less than two months away from unveiling a mixed reality headset that could ‘replace the iPhone‘, according to an insider. Expected to be called ‘Reality Pro’, the headset will transport notifications, messages, directions and more from your iPhone to right in front of your eyes. After nearly eight years of development, it will be unveiled at Apple’s annual developer conference in June, according to respected leaker Mark Gurman. Daily Mail

Amazon shares jumped on Thursday after the online retail giant bucked a global inflation crisis to post its best profit in more than a year. The online retail giant said sales had climbed by 9pc in the first quarter of the year to $127.4bn (£102bn), above the company’s own financial forecasts. It recorded a profit of $3.2bn, compared to a $3.8bn loss in the same period a year ago. It was the company’s strongest quarterly profit since 2021. Telegraph

The broadband, mobile, TV and landline providers that annoy the most customers have been revealed – with one dubbed a ‘concern’ by Ofcom. The regulator publishes complaints figures every three months to help people compare providers when they shop around – and to shame firms into improving customer service. The regulator found Shell Energy had the most complaints for both broadband and landline services between October and December 2022. The firm had 27 complaints per 100,000 broadband customers. ThisIsMoney

Sky’s streaming-based devices, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, are finally getting a long-requested app: My5, Channel 5’s streaming and catch-up app. Although many of Channel 5’s catch-up programmes were already available to stream on Glass and Stream, as part of those devices’ native catch-up service, the full My5 app was unavailable until now. Cordbusters

Wikipedia will not comply with any age checks required under the Online Safety Bill, its foundation says. Rebecca MacKinnon, of the Wikimedia Foundation, which supports the website, says it would “violate our commitment to collect minimal data about readers and contributors”. A senior figure in Wikimedia UK fears the site could be blocked as a result. But the government says only services posing the highest risk to children will need age verification. BBC