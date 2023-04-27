Tech Digest daily roundup: Block of Activision purchase ‘bad for Britain’, claims Microsoft

Share

Microsoft’s president has attacked the UK after it was blocked from buying US gaming firm Activision, saying the EU was a better place to start a business. The move was “bad for Britain” and marked Microsoft’s “darkest day” in its four decades of working in the country, Brad Smith told the BBC. The regulator hit back saying it had to do what’s best for people, “not merging firms with commercial interests”. The UK’s move means the multi-billion dollar deal cannot go ahead globally. The gaming industry’s biggest-ever takeover worth $68.7bn (£55bn) would see Microsoft get hold of massively popular games titles such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft. BBC

Elon Musk has been ordered to be interviewed under oath to determine if he made specific statements about Tesla’s Autopilot feature after the carmaker threw their authenticity into doubt, saying the billionaire was often a target of online “deepfakes”. A judge in California made the tentative ruling after raising concerns that such arguments could be used by Musk – and other high-profile celebrities – to “avoid taking ownership” of their public statements. The “deepfake” claim was made by lawyers for Musk’s firm while defending a lawsuit brought over the safety of Tesla‘s driver assistance system. Sky News

Shares in Facebook’s parent company Meta soared last night as it broke a losing streak to post its first rise in sales in a year. The social media giant reported a 3pc increase in quarterly revenues to $28.6bn (£23bn), shrugging off Wall Street projections that it would post a fourth straight drop in revenue. However, profits fell by 24pc and the company revealed a big drop in sales at its virtual reality division, showing that Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive bet on the metaverse is stuttering. Telegraph



This looks to be a big year for foldable phones, with the Google Pixel Fold expected to land and OnePlus also working on its first foldable. But it’ll potentially be less significant for Samsung, because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly be very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We might, however, see much bigger changes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is according to leaker @Tech_Reve (via Android Police), who claimed – in response to a leak about the Z Fold 5 having near identical dimensions to the Z Fold 4 – that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a “major form factor change.” Tech Radar

Tesla has lost $143 billion in market value in the last 26 days as Elon Musk has announced aggressive price cuts and failed to hit predicted first-quarter delivery rates. The company has cut prices seven times this year, with the latest being the Model Y that is now cheaper than the average US vehicle – it now costs $46,990, $759 less than the typical car or truck. And the previous cut was the $62,990 Model 3, which saw a $22,000 decrease. Tesla was also expected to deliver 432,000 vehicles for the quarter, but fell short by more than 9,000 units. Daily Mail

Apple’s long-rumoured mixed-reality headset could come with a magnetic power source. While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports suggest Apple‘s wearable mixed reality headset could carry the Apple Reality Pro or Reality One moniker. Still, details about the Apple mixed-reality headset’s exact launch date are scarce. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some shreds of vital information about the upcoming device have been popping up on the internet lately. To those unaware, Apple is reportedly working on a headset that supports both AR and VR capabilities (mixed reality). IBT

