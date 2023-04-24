Over half of low-income households in dark about bargain broadband

Share



More than half of low-income households are in the dark about bargain broadband deals that could save them around £200 a year, with just 5% of eligible households havings signed up to a discounted package so far.

These special offers, known as social tariffs, are available to an estimated 4.3 million households that receive one of a range of government benefits. The packages offer superfast speeds and a price freeze for the duration of the contract, for as little as £12 a month.

However, despite take-up of social tariffs quadrupling since January 2022, Ofcom’s research shows that just 220,000 (5.1%) are now signed up to these deals, which could slice the annual cost of broadband in half.

During this period, the number of providers offering a broadband social tariff increased significantly, and around 85% of customers are now able to switch to one with their existing provider without paying a fee. In addition, three mobile providers also now offer a social tariff.

Driving awareness

While Ofcom welcomes the expansion in the number of broadband social tariffs, the low take-up figures demonstrate that more needs to be done to ensure those most in need are aware of the support available.

Of eligible customers that are aware of social tariffs, most had heard about them through social media (26%) and television (21%). But just 9% found out about social tariffs through their provider, highlighting how the industry needs to go further to promote their social tariffs effectively and make them easier to find.

In Ofcom’s review of provider websites, it found that information about social tariffs remains challenging to locate in some cases.

In addition, Ofcom continues to urge TalkTalk and O2 to introduce social tariffs in the broadband and mobile markets respectively and expects them to waive fees for any customers who want to switch providers to access one in the meantime.

Hundreds of thousands of customers are now benefitting from the huge savings that can be made from securing a social tariff. But millions are still missing out on superfast speeds for super low prices – with many not aware they even exist.

We’re urging anyone who thinks they could be eligible for a discount deal to contact their provider today and potentially save hundreds of pounds. Providers should also do much more to help these customers find and access these deals, at a time when these savings could make a massive difference.