Osprey Charging ramps up rapid charging stations

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s leading networks of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points, says that it has installed as many chargers in the first quarter of this year as it did during the whole of 2022.

From January to March this year, 142 new rapid Osprey EV charging stations went live in 10 weeks, equalling the number of charge points installed throughout 2022. The new figures refer to live charge points that are open for public use; another 50 chargers will be installed and made live in April.

Says Ian Johnston, the CEO of Osprey Charging Network:



“I’m delighted that the deployment of Osprey’s national infrastructure of EV charging stations is at full speed, with the whole team working tirelessly to bring new chargers live at this unprecedented rate. Looking ahead, we are set to continue this pace of roll-out and deliver on our business plan of achieving four times as many chargers in 2023 than we did in 2022.

“Now that we have established a broad network our focus is to continue to expand but also provide a high quality of experience for EV drivers all over the country. Over the next two years we will invest over £100million expanding our nationwide public charging network, establishing the much-needed national infrastructure that drivers can trust and rely on.

“We look forward to working with our partners to help bring this strategy to life, delivering our strong development pipeline of sites with a breadth of landlords, as well as on our own land.”

Osprey is now the fourth largest rapid charging network with chargers across the UK, with a focus on meeting growing charging demand through 4+ charger hubs that maximise availability and speed.

