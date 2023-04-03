Ofcom to investigate broadband providers over switching failures

Ofcom has today opened an industry-wide enforcement programme regarding the failed implementation of a new broadband switching process, as industry misses the deadline for launching the new service.

Today, new rules come into force requiring landline and broadband providers to operate the ‘One Touch Switch’ process for residential customers.

After extensive consultation with the industry, Ofcom announced these rules a year and a half ago to make broadband switching quicker, easier and more reliable for many customers.

Ofcom has been closely monitoring the industry’s progress in implementing the changes and has been putting pressure on providers to meet their requirements by today’s deadline. Unfortunately, the new process has not been introduced on time.

As a result, Ofcom has launched an industry-wide enforcement programme, following this failure to meet a regulatory deadline.

Speaking last week about claims that providers have been left in the dark about the switching process, an Ofcom spokesperson said.

“We completely reject these assertions. It’s the responsibility of all providers to make sure they comply with our rules, including any changes we make to them.

“The new switching requirements have been well publicised and we’ve been talking to the industry throughout the process.”

