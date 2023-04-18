New VW ID.7 electric vehicle claims range of up to 435 miles

Share

The ID.7 is the first all-electric Volkswagen for the upper mid-size class

The combination of excellent aerodynamics and more efficient drive generation ensures long ranges, claims VW

First Volkswagen with new display and operating concept

The launch of the ID.7 is scheduled for autumn 2023 in Europe and China; North America will follow in 2024

Volkswagen has announced the ID.7, the brand’s first global electric model for the upper mid-size class.

The combination of ranges up to 700 kilometres (WLTP), superior powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies makes the ID.7 a comfortable limousine for long-distance travel and opens up a new segment for the ID. family, claims the manufacturer.

The sedan’s range is a key feature because the ID7 will be an all-electric alternative to the VW Passat, Europe’s most popular fleet vehicle. Almost five metres long, the ID.7 launch is planned for this year in Europe and China, and from 2024 in North America.

Says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars:

“With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family.

“Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. And from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

The new electric drive has been optimised above all in terms of its energy consumption. Depending on the battery sizes, it is predicted that WLTP ranges of up to 700 kilometres (435 miles) and charging capacities of up to about 200 kW will be possible.

A new operating and display concept will also be introduced in the ID.7. This includes the following features as standard:

a 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment system screen

augmented reality head-up display

a new air conditioning operating concept integrated on the top level of the infotainment system as well as freely assignable favourites buttons

a backlit touch slider

With the new massage seats and the electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, the ID.7 offers equipment options that are otherwise present only in the higher classes of premium competitors, claims VW. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control.

Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands – this takes place using the new IDA voice assistant. The optional front seats are also a new development: for the first time in a Volkswagen, they optionally offer adaptive seat Climatronic – with cooling or heating as required and also a drying function. A massage function is also available.

The range of options is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers, including centre speaker at the front and subwoofer in the luggage compartment.

The new ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that will be launched by Volkswagen by 2026. This year alone sees the introduction of the new ID.3, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and the ID.7. An electric compact SUV and the production version of the ID. 2 at a price of less than 25,000 euros are planned for 2026.

This will give the car manufacturer the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors, claims VW. The new ID.7 will be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden (Germany) for the European and North American markets. In China, the corresponding ID.7 models will be produced locally.

