MumsWhoCode campaign celebrates UK’s most family-friendly tech employers

Share

Code First Girls and the MotherBoard Movement have teamed up to recognise the top tech employers leading the way in offering exceptional maternity and paternity policies, tackling the challenges faced by working parents in the industry.

The #MumsWhoCode campaign recognises employers who, at a minimum, offer either a 6-month full-pay maternity policy or a 4-month full-pay paternity policy, alongside further benefits such as flexible working arrangements, on-site childcare and other family-friendly policies.

Offering strong maternity, paternity and family-friendly policies is crucial to retaining female tech talent and closing the gender gap in the industry. When asked why they believe women’s careers in tech may advance more slowly than their male counterparts, 19% of Code First Girls members suggested career breaks or maternity breaks may be the cause, while 14% blamed challenges organising family life while working.

#MumsWhoCode aims to shine a light on employers transforming the industry to ensure it is inclusive of mothers. Policies for both men and women play a role in promoting this inclusivity, with studies having shown that when men take parental leave, women’s earnings rise.

Examples of leading policies include those offered by aerospace and defence multinational Thales, such as fertility treatment leave, return-to-work mentoring and a coaching programme for new mothers. Thales is also in the process of introducing return-to-work buddies for all parents returning to work from family leave and offer 6 months full pay for employees who have been with the company for over a year.

Likewise, Ford employees are entitled to a period of 52 weeks’ statutory maternity leave – regardless of length of service, and, as part of the company’s policy, employees are entitled to a partial reimbursement of NCT Parent Craft Class fees. Parents whose pregnancy results in a stillbirth are entitled to the same amount of maternity leave.

Additionally, Government agency DTSL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory) offers a number of flexible working policies, such as job sharing and flexi-time schemes, giving employees the flexibility to manage their working hours to better suit their lifestyle, with blended working enabling employees to work from on DTSL sites, from home or in other remote locations within the UK.

Companies recognised for their stand-out maternity leave policies include:

Ford

Thales

Deloitte

DSTL

Arenko

Goldman Sachs

Shoosmiths

Flutter

Transport for London

Revolut

Monzo

Willmot Dixon

Atkins

GCHQ

Companies recognised for their stand-out paternity leave policies include:

Burberry

FundApps

Deutsche Bank

Google

Bumble

Wise

Klarna

Innocent

BCG

Abrdn

American Express

M&G

Netflix

Spotify

Says Anna Brailsford, CEO of Code First Girls:

“The tech industry has been a boys’ club for far too long, but that’s all starting to change. While there’s still a glaring gender gap in tech, the dial is shifting, and more women are recognising and seeking out the amazing opportunities careers in tech can bring.

“But to protect and accelerate that progress, tech companies must ensure they have policies in place that are inclusive of employees at all stages of their life. Caring responsibilities for parents bring new challenges that can widen gender inequality over time. We’re thrilled to celebrate #MumsWhoCode and the companies that are supporting them to do so with their leading maternity and paternity policies.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

