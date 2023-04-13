Ford receives regulatory approval for hands-free driving in the UK

Share

Ford becomes the first automaker to introduce “hands-off, eyes-on” advanced driver assistance technology approved for pre-mapped motorways in Great Britain

Drivers of 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles can activate subscription for top-rated system that has already enabled 64 million hands-free miles (102 million km) driven in the US and Canada

BlueCruise monitors traffic, speed signs and driver attentiveness for ultimate confidence, claims Ford

Ford has received regulatory approval for the introduction of Level 2 hands-free advanced driver assistance– the first system of its kind approved in Europe.

Drivers of 193,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles have already driven more than 64 million hands-free miles (102 million kilometres) in Canada and the US, where BlueCruise was also recently named the Consumer Reports Top Rated Active Driving Assistance System.

Now, a green light for Ford BlueCruise technology from the UK’s Department for Transport means drivers of enabled Mustang Mach-E models can use “hands-off, eyes-on” driving technology on 2,300 miles (3,700 km) of pre-mapped motorways in England, Scotland and Wales, designated as Blue Zones.

BlueCruise takes the comfort and convenience benefits of advanced driver assistance to the next level, claims Ford. The system monitors road markings, speed signs and evolving traffic conditions to control steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, as well as to maintain safe and consistent distances to vehicles ahead – right down to a complete halt in traffic jams.

In addition, sophisticated infrared camera technology continually checks driver attentiveness for safety and confidence.

Says Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe:

“It’s not every day that you can say you’ve placed one foot in the future, but Ford BlueCruise becoming the first hands-free driving system of its kind to receive approval for use in a European country is a significant step forward for our industry.”

“Modern highways can be demanding even for the most confident drivers, and intimidating for many. BlueCruise can do some of the ‘heavy lifting’, to make highway driving less of a chore, and give drivers that little extra confidence and convenience.”

Owners of Ford Mustang Mach-E model year 2023 vehicles in Great Britain are the first to be able to activate BlueCruise via subscription. The first 90 days are included with the vehicle purchase and, thereafter, a £17.99 monthly subscription provides the flexibility to cover extended road trips and holidays, and enable the advanced driver assistance system around anticipated vehicle use.

Adds Lisa Brankin, managing director, Ford UK & Ireland:

“Today marks a significant moment for our industry as Ford BlueCruise becomes the first hands-free driving system of its kind to receive approval for use in Great Britain.”

“We have always strived to make technology accessible for our customers, and BlueCruise is this next step on this journey, making motorway driving a more comfortable experience.”

Says Jesse Norman, UK Transport Minister:

“It is great news that Ford has chosen us for the European launch of its BlueCruise technology, and I am delighted that this country is once more at the forefront of innovation. The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error.”

Ford expects BlueCruise to be activated in further European countries as and when regulatory conditions permit, and will roll out the system to further Ford vehicles in the coming years.

How Ford’s Blue Cruise works

BlueCruise builds on the capabilities of Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), which can automatically keep pace with traffic within legal speed limits, right down to a complete halt. Hands-free mode allows drivers on approved Blue Zone sections of motorway to drive with their hands off the steering wheel if they continue to pay attention to the road ahead – granting an additional level of comfort during long drives.

Before transitioning to hands-free driving, BlueCruise-equipped vehicles confirm that lane markings are visible, that the driver has their eyes on the road and that other conditions are appropriate. The system uses animated cluster transitions featuring text and blue lighting cues to communicate that the feature is in hands-free mode, effective even for those with colour blindness.

Operating up to a maximum speed of 80 mph (130 km/h), BlueCruise uses a combination of radars and cameras to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles on the road. A forward-facing camera detects lane markings and speed signs and, crucially, the system also uses an infrared driver-facing camera located below the instrument cluster to check the driver’s eye gaze and head pose – even when they are wearing sunglasses – and ensure their attention remains focused on the road.

If the system detects driver inattention, warning messages are first displayed in the instrument cluster, followed by audible alerts, brake activations, and finally slowing of the vehicle while maintaining steering control. Similar actions are performed if the driver fails to place their hands back on the steering wheel when prompted when leaving a Blue Zone.

Ford is also working with regulatory authorities and exploring opportunities to deliver BlueCruise via a future Ford Power-Up software update to Mustang Mach-E models equipped with the optional Tech Pack or Tech Pack + and built prior to 2023.

