Digital magazine company Readly partners with Currys for Free Subs

Readly, the digital magazine and newspaper subscription service, is partnering with Currys, the UKs largest electrical retailer, to offer customers a free subscription to its app.

The partnership, across the UK and Ireland, involves Readly offering its broad portfolio of titles to technology-engaged consumers, allowing them to read over 7,000 digital magazines and newspapers via their latest tech device.

Currys is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services. It operates online and across 826 stores in 8 countries.

The collaboration sees Readly providing Currys Perks members with 3 months of free reading to its unlimited reading app. With over 7,000 titles to choose from, technology customers can gain inspiration and knowledge from unlimited access to digital magazines and newspapers such as T3, GQ, Stuff, The Week, PC Pro, Total Film, Psychologies and Men’s Fitness, to name a few.

Says Marie-Sophie von Bibra, Chief Marketing Officer at Readly:

“The collaboration with Currys is a great fit for us as both brands are passionate about enhancing lives through technology and entertainment, with strong sustainability credentials. We are delighted to offer Currys Perks members the opportunity to gain inspiration, knowledge and information from our leading app whether it’s reading around the latest tech, reading their favourite lifestyle title, inspiration for travel or hobbies or reading the daily news.

“Trusted, quality journalism is something everyone should have access to and together we are bringing it to digitally engaged consumers in the most climate-friendly way.”

Readly’s partnership portfolio includes high-profile UK and global brands such as Barclays, Diet Coke, Samsung, McDonald’s, Three, TUI, Unidays and many others.

Currys Perks members customers can sign up for the Readly offer by visiting https://www.currys.co.uk/ perks.html .

