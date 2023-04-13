Businesses face one cyberattack every minute, says Beaming

Share



UK businesses faced an average of one cyber attack every minute in the first three months of 2023, according to a report by Beaming, a business internet service provider.

The company’s analysis of malicious web traffic shows that each business experienced 170,508 attempts to breach their online systems, on average, during this period.

The level of cyberattack activity between January and March was two per cent lower than the final three months of 2022, the busiest quarter for cyberattacks on UK businesses since Beaming began tracking malicious web activity in 2016.

Beaming identified 307,385 IP addresses used to launch cyber attacks on UK businesses from January to March. A quarter of these addresses, or 75,324, were traced back to China. Other countries identified as the source of many attacks included India, the USA, Taiwan, and Brazil.

Beaming’s analysis also revealed that devices connected to the Internet of Things were most frequently targeted, averaging 21,074 attempts per company. Additionally, businesses experienced an average of 4,301 attempts to breach their web applications in the first quarter of 2023.

Say Sonia Blizzard, managing director of Beaming:

“The findings of this report highlight the growing need for businesses to take cybersecurity seriously and invest in robust systems to protect their online and IT assets. The threat of cyber attacks is not going away, and businesses must be prepared to defend themselves against an increasingly sophisticated and persistent adversary.”

“Businesses need to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to avoid falling prey to cybercriminals, who are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Internet service providers such as Beaming can help safeguard customers at the network and firewall levels. It’s time for businesses to take cybersecurity seriously and defend themselves against the constant threat of cyber attacks.”

What can businesses do to protect against cyberattacks?

There are several steps that Beaming recommends businesses take to protect against cyberattacks:

Use strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication on all accounts and devices.

Keep all software and devices up to date with the latest security patches and updates.

Use a business-grade firewall to protect your network and restrict access to authorised users.

Use antivirus and anti-malware software to detect and remove any malicious software.

Educate employees about cybersecurity and the importance of following safe practices when using the internet and company devices.

Back up important data regularly to protect against data loss from an attack.

Use a Virtual Private Network when connecting to the internet over public Wi-Fi.

Consider purchasing cybersecurity insurance to help cover the costs of responding to and recovering from a cyberattack.

Work with your ISP or a trusted IT provider to help implement these and other security measures.

