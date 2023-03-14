VW Commercial Vehicles’ digital tool helps businesses looking to go electric

Share

The newly launched Van Fuel Advisor (EV4me) tool supports businesses in selecting the engine type best suited to their working requirements

The tool enables businesses to compare annual costs and indicative emissions of combustion engine, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles

The Van Fuel Advisor recommends the most appropriate Volkswagen models for businesses, according to their driving practices

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new digital tool, Van Fuel Advisor (EV4me), to help business owners determine whether combustion engine or electrified vehicles best suit their business requirements.

With an ever-expanding selection of electrified vans on the market, as well as potential taxation and total cost of ownership benefits, businesses are increasingly making the switch to electric vehicles, which now represent one in every 22 vans joining UK roads. However, weighing up whether an electric van would suit a company can be difficult.

Aiming to simplify the decision-making process through a series of quick-fire questions, VW Commercial Vehicles’ new Van Fuel Advisor (EV4me) helps businesses decide whether an electric vehicle could be appropriate for them.

Taking into account factors including distance covered on a typical working day and access to charging facilities, the tool forms an impression of the business’ driving requirements.

The suggestions allow businesses to compare annual costs and indicative emissions of plug-in hybrids and combustion engine vehicles with fully-electric models, as well as available government grants that further support businesses to go electric. Covering price of fuel, servicing, congestion charges and Vehicle Excise Duty, the annual cost estimate acts as a guide for the potential savings to be made in everyday running costs by going electric.

Says Craig Cavanagh, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles:

“Choosing whether to electrify a fleet can be a daunting process for any business and, with the added considerations of range, purchasing and running costs, it can be difficult to know which of the available options is most suitable.

“As part of our Working With You promise, we’re committed to making life easier by helping business owners choose the right vehicles for their business. This new tool provides suggestions tailored to their driving requirements, removing some of these uncertainties to give business owners peace of mind.”

To use the Van Fuel Advisor Tool, visit:

https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/app/van-fuel-advisor/

