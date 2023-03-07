Top 10 most reliable refurbished mobile phones revealed
Mobile phones are essential to our everyday lives, so it makes sense to ensure they are as reliable as possible, but this can sometimes come at a high cost.
The 10 most reliable refurbished mobile phones:
|
Rank
|
Phone
|
Battery capacity (mAh)
|
Refresh rate (Hz)
|
Camera quality (MP)
|
Water resistance rating (IP)
|
Warranty period (years)
|
Processor score
|
Average review score
|
Overall score /10
|
1
|
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|
5,000
|
120
|
108
|
68
|
1
|
77
|
4.42
|
10.00
|
2
|
Samsung Galaxy S20+
|
4,500
|
120
|
64
|
68
|
1
|
65
|
4.50
|
9.50
|
3
|
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
|
4,500
|
120
|
108
|
68
|
1
|
65
|
4.42
|
9.00
|
4
|
Google Pixel 5
|
4,080
|
90
|
16
|
68
|
2
|
46
|
4.22
|
8.50
|
5
|
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|
4,352
|
120
|
12
|
68
|
1
|
91
|
4.42
|
8.00
|
6
|
Samsung Galaxy S20
|
4,000
|
120
|
64
|
68
|
1
|
65
|
4.26
|
7.50
|
7
|
Samsung Galaxy S21
|
4,000
|
120
|
64
|
68
|
1
|
77
|
4.00
|
7.00
|
8
|
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|
4,500
|
120
|
12
|
68
|
1
|
65
|
4.28
|
6.50
|
9
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
|
4,400
|
120
|
12
|
X8
|
1
|
83
|
4.18
|
5.50
|
9
|
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
3,687
|
60
|
12
|
68
|
1
|
85
|
4.46
|
5.50
Further Study Insights:
-
The brand of refurbished phones offering the biggest saving is Samsung, with average savings of 61%.
-
The refurbished phone offering the biggest saving is the Galaxy S9, which initially launched with a price tag of £739 but can now be picked up for £169.
-
The Google Pixel 6 and 7 Pro are tied as the most reliable mobile phones, with an impressive overall score of 9.47/10.