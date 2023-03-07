Top 10 most reliable refurbished mobile phones revealed

Share



Mobile phones are essential to our everyday lives, so it makes sense to ensure they are as reliable as possible, but this can sometimes come at a high cost.

To help you find an affordable phone that will also last for years to come, we reveal the top 10 most reliable refurbished mobile phones for 2023 in conjunction with Uswitch.

The study analysed popular mobile phones, that have been discontinued in the last two years, on factors including battery life, camera quality, warranty periods and review scores to reveal the most reliable refurbished mobile phones.

The 10 most reliable refurbished mobile phones:

Rank Phone Battery capacity (mAh) Refresh rate (Hz) Camera quality (MP) Water resistance rating (IP) Warranty period (years) Processor score Average review score Overall score /10 1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5,000 120 108 68 1 77 4.42 10.00 2 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4,500 120 64 68 1 65 4.50 9.50 3 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 4,500 120 108 68 1 65 4.42 9.00 4 Google Pixel 5 4,080 90 16 68 2 46 4.22 8.50 5 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352 120 12 68 1 91 4.42 8.00 6 Samsung Galaxy S20 4,000 120 64 68 1 65 4.26 7.50 7 Samsung Galaxy S21 4,000 120 64 68 1 77 4.00 7.00 8 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4,500 120 12 68 1 65 4.28 6.50 9 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 4,400 120 12 X8 1 83 4.18 5.50 9 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 3,687 60 12 68 1 85 4.46 5.50

The highest-rated refurbished mobile phone is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a perfect 10/10 score. The Ultra represents the high-end version of the S21 and until the arrival of the more recent version, it was considered the pinnacle of Android devices. It has the best battery life of the phones on this list, with an excellent capacity of 5,000 mAh. This mobile also has a 108-megapixel camera.

Another Samsung model comes in second, with the S20+ scoring 9.5 out of 10. Among its best features is its 64-megapixel camera and battery life (4,500 mAh capacity) and it scores an average of 4.5 on review sites. While the Galaxy S20+ was also one of the most expensive smartphones available when it launched at £999, you can get a refurbished model for as little as £338.

The third most reliable refurbished mobile is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As well as an improved S-Pen and 5G connectivity, the phone has a whole host of impressive features, such as performance optimisation for mobile gaming. As with the S21 Ultra, it also has an incredible 108-megapixel camera and a great battery life.

Further Study Insights:

The brand of refurbished phones offering the biggest saving is Samsung, with average savings of 61%.

The refurbished phone offering the biggest saving is the Galaxy S9, which initially launched with a price tag of £739 but can now be picked up for £169.

The Google Pixel 6 and 7 Pro are tied as the most reliable mobile phones, with an impressive overall score of 9.47/10.

