The top UK cities for productivity revealed

Share

With many of us post-pandemic now working remotely or hybrid working, where we live can also impact how productive we are at work too.

A recent study by Currys ranks 34 UK cities for productivity based on several factors, including download speed, internet outages, access to fast fibre and cost of co-working spaces. The cities were ranked with an overall score out of 40.

The analysis reveals that Coventry is the best city in the UK for productivity with a score of 36 out of 40. This is due to relatively low coworking costs, and effective coverage of the internet across the city.

Coventry boasts the best full fibre internet coverage in the country, and scores 13th in the country in terms of internet outages, which puts it far above its neighbours Birmingham and Leicester, and third in the country for best download speed.

In second place was Slough with a total score of 33 out of 40, the city ranked well for its download speed and low number of internet outages. However, it is one of the more expensive locations for co-working costs.

In third place was Swindon with a total score of 32. Although infamous for its nightmare roundabout, this city scored well regarding the number of internet outages and access to full-fibre.

The UK’s top 10 cities for productivity

Rank City Outages score Full Fibre % score Download speed score Co-working costs score Total score 1 Coventry 9.9 10 7.1 8.7 35.8 2 Slough 9.8 8.1 10 4.9 32.8 3 Swindon 10 9.5 6.8 5.8 32 4 Derby 10 8.5 7 5.8 31.3 5 Oldham 10 4.7 6.3 10 31 6 Bristol 9.9 8.2 6.5 5.9 30.4 7 Leeds 9 8.9 5.2 7.3 30.3 8 Leicester 9.9 5.5 7.3 7.5 30.2 9 Exeter 10 8.5 4.8 6.1 29.5 10 Cardiff 9.8 7.5 5.2 7 29.4

Out of the 34 cities analysed it was found that the capital, London, was the worst city for productivity, with an overall score of just 12 out of 40. It was found to be the worst for internet outages, offers the highest co-working costs and scored poorly for full fibre coverage and download speed. Bad news for many digitally reliant businesses based in the big smoke.

The second worst was Burnley scoring just 16 out of 40 and Blackpool was third worst with a score of 19 out of 40.

The UK’s 10 worst cities for productivity

Rank City Outages rank Full Fibre % rank Download speed rank Co working costs rank Total score 1 London 1 6.1 4 1 12 2 Burnley 10 1.4 2.6 2.4 16 3 Blackpool 9.9 1.8 2.6 4.6 19 4 Gateshead 10 1 2.9 7.6 21 5 Bolton 9.8 3.8 6.7 1 21 6 Brighton and Hove 9.9 3 3.6 4.2 21 7 Preston 10 3.5 3.8 4.6 22 8 Plymouth 10 1.9 4.4 5.5 22 9 Newcastle upon Tyne 9.9 6.6 2.3 4.3 23 10 Manchester 8.9 5 6 4.1 24

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

