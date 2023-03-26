Tech Digest daily roundup: Verified Twitter users to lose Blue Tick from April 1st

Share

Many verified Twitter users are set to lose their blue ticks at the beginning of next month. The social media platform has said that on 1 April it will start removing its “legacy” verified checkmarks. These cover most blue-tick accounts that are not government officials or organisations – meaning many musicians, actors, journalists, authors, among others, will lose their tick. The blue ticks confirm that an account is verified by Twitter. Sky News

Car manufacturers will be required to produce a set proportion of electric vehicles from January 2024 under a new “mandate” to be announced this week. On Thursday ministers will confirm the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate as part of a package of green policies designed to help the UK reach its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The mandate will require car and van manufacturers to produce a specific proportion of electric vehicles in a push to help the industry reach a government goal of no new petrol and diesel cars in the next seven years. Telegraph

Gordon Moore, one of Intel’s co-founders and a Silicon Valley titan, has died at 94 years old, according to a press release from the company. Moore and Robert Noyce founded Intel – originally named Integrated Electronics – in 1968. He eventually became chairman and CEO of the company in 1979, and served as CEO for eight years. Many people will also be familiar with his name because of “Moore’s law,” his 1965 prediction that processors would roughly double in transistor count every year. The Verge

If you’re an Android tablet user, chances are, you’ve probably noticed that the experience isn’t all that great. While things tend to work, most apps are just not optimized for larger display devices. This isn’t so much a problem if you’re just using the tablet for entertainment consumption, but can become quite a pain if you’re trying to be productive. Although Google Drive has received several updates in the past, its latest update brings much-needed optimizations to the visuals and interface, bringing an overall better user experience. XDA Developers



LG’s 2023 range of OLED TVs includes some genuine innovations, but they’ll cost you. The firm has just announced UK prices, and they’re all higher than the equivalent models last year.The price disparity is biggest with the larger models. LG’s 83-inch G3 will retail for £7500, a full £1000 more than the same-sized G2 (the same size C3 is again a full grand pricier than the 83-inch C2). The price increase gets less as you go down in size, and it’s less notable with the C3, LG’s less premium OLED TV. But without fail, every model is more expensive than last year’s equivalent. WhatHiFi

Apple is very heavily rumoured to be putting the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic island into the iPhone 15 this year, taking away the Pro models’ exclusivity of the fancy feature. Now, a new report claims that Apple is going to add something new to the Dynamic Island as well. That new report comes via the usually reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 lineup’s Dynamic Island is going to feature the proximity sensor that would normally be housed beneath the display. Pocket Lint

