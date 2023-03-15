Tech Digest daily roundup: OpenAI launches new, ‘more accurate’ chatbot, GPT-4

Share

OpenAI has released GPT-4, the latest version of its hugely popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The new model can respond to images – providing recipe suggestions from photos of ingredients, for example, as well as writing captions and descriptions. It can also process up to 25,000 words, about eight times as many as ChatGPT. Millions of people have used ChatGPT since it launched in November 2022. Popular requests for it include writing songs, poems, marketing copy, computer code, and helping with homework – although teachers say students shouldn’t use it. BBC

Google has promised to offer API-level access to its large language model PaLM so that developers can build it into their apps and workflows, and thus make the ChatGPT-like text-emitting tech available to world-plus-dog. The web giant is also threatening to bake the model’s content-generating capabilities into Google Docs, Gmail, and more. The generative AI hype is stirring the technology industry into a frenzy. Investors are throwing cash at startups, while Big Tech scrambles to roll out products and services powered by these models. The Register

Fitbit’s $10-a-month subscription service confers a handful of benefits, including detailed sleep analysis (complete with animal-themed Sleep Profiles) and Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score that aims to quantify how prepared you are for activity each morning. Starting today, though, the free Fitbit experience is getting a little more appealing: Google’s announced that Fitbit’s Health Metrics Dashboard is now a free feature. Android Police

No one can blame you if you’ve given up on Spotify HiFi ever becoming a thing. It’s been two years since the initial announcement . However, all hope is not lost as the streaming service recently confirmed that it’s still working on the high-res audio tier. This news comes from Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström who sat down for an interview (opens in new tab) on TheVerge’s podcast, Decoder. Confirming HiFi’s existence was pretty much the only straight answer he gave as the rest of the responses were vague at best. Tech Radar

The Britishvolt project billed as being the biggest scheme in the North East since the opening of the Nissan factory sold for just £8.6m after hitting huge financial difficulties, new documents have revealed. The company – which had hoped to raise £4bn to create a gigafactory at Cambois that would have employed 3,000 people – went into administration at the start of this year, with an administrators’ report revealing losses of more than £150m. The company had not managed to generate any revenue and did not have any intellectual property, despite efforts to develop its own battery technology. Business Live

Introducing Ultra Red paint for Model S & X pic.twitter.com/CFT1sdyIr1 — Tesla (@Tesla) March 9, 2023

The mid-cycle Model S design upgrades that started late in 2021 are the gift that keeps on giving for the future owners of Tesla’s fastest car. Not only does the Model S now ship with the next Hardware 4.0 version of Tesla’s self-driving computer, but it also comes with a new panoramic roof as well as a fresh, albeit paid, color option. The Ultra Red of the Model S and Model X is a darker hue that replaces the Multi-Coat Red that is still available for other Tesla cars, like the Model 3 or the Model Y. Tesla also began shipping Midnight Cherry Red Model Ys in Europe, making the red color option of its vehicles the next one with the most shades available globally.

