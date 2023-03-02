Sony introduces 2023 BRAVIA XR TV line-up

Share

Sony Europe has announced its 2023 BRAVIA XR TV line-up with Cognitive Processor XR for what it claims is the ultimate home entertainment experience.

There are four new models in the BRAVIA XR range: X95L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and A80L OLED. All models are equipped with features to provide consumers with an immersive experience for watching films, enjoying streaming apps, gaming and more.

2023 BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XR featuring the all-new XR Clear Image technology, which the manufacturer says improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness, and decreased blooming.

Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronises the TV’s audio system with the centre channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the centre speaker for an ‘immersive at-home experience’.

For consumers looking for an even better sound experience, each model also works with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping which generates phantom speakers and sound field optimisation. New this year, the X95L features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ elevating the sound in a way that matches the image on screen. The A95L and A80L models feature Acoustic Surface Audio+ with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen.

The 2023 BRAVIA XR line-up also allows gamers to take their PlayStation 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, for optimised picture quality while gaming and streaming. Other features include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.

The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the Black Equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. New this year is the ability to customise the size of the screen with the Screen Size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen. The A95L model also features Multi-View, where users can watch walk-throughs and gameplay guides side-by-side while simultaneously playing their favourite titles.



Additionally, Sony is keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use. The new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 models allows users to customise energy-saving preferences and settings.

“Sony’s new BRAVIA TVs are made to entertain – whether you’re a sports lover, movie fan or a gamer, BRAVIA is the best choice”, says Masashi Takiguchi, current Head of Pan-European Home Entertainment and Sound and the incoming President of Sony Europe. “The new models are uncompromising in realising our vision and bring together decades of Sony’s expertise in the TV, film and gaming industries.”

