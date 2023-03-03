More than half UK residents have lost or had mobile stolen
-
Brits aged 25-35 are the most likely to lose a mobile phone, with 4 in 5 (78%) reporting to have lost more than one device.
-
On the other hand, Brits over 65 are the least likely to lose a mobile phone, with 7 in 10 (68%) claiming to have never lost a handset.
-
56% of Brits reported they have lost or had at least one mobile phone stolen in their lifetime with 18% of those surveyed admitting to having misplaced multiple handsets.
-
Public transport is the most likely location to lose a mobile phone in the UK. Of those who have lost a phone or had one stolen, 35% reported that it happened on public transport.
|
Option
|
Respondents
|
% of Total Respondents
|
None
|
889
|
44%
|
One
|
747
|
37%
|
Two
|
274
|
14%
|
Three
|
48
|
2%
|
Four
|
23
|
1%
|
Five or more
|
19
|
1%
|
Total
|
2,000
|
100%
|
Option
|
% of total responders
|
18 – 24
|
25 – 34
|
35 – 44
|
45 – 54
|
55 – 64
|
65+
|
None
|
32%
|
22%
|
35%
|
50%
|
63%
|
68%
|
One
|
38%
|
50%
|
43%
|
32%
|
30%
|
25%
|
Two
|
19%
|
19%
|
17%
|
13%
|
8%
|
6%
|
Three
|
7%
|
5%
|
2%
|
3%
|
0%
|
0%
|
Four
|
2%
|
2%
|
1%
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
Five or more
|
2%
|
1%
|
2%
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
Option
|
% of total responders
|
Central England
|
Northern England
|
Northern Ireland
|
Scotland
|
South East England
|
South West England
|
Wales
|
None
|
47%
|
45%
|
25%
|
49%
|
41%
|
52%
|
50%
|
One
|
36%
|
36%
|
69%
|
41%
|
36%
|
38%
|
43%
|
Two
|
13%
|
15%
|
6%
|
7%
|
18%
|
5%
|
4%
|
Three
|
2%
|
2%
|
0%
|
1%
|
3%
|
3%
|
1%
|
Four
|
1%
|
1%
|
0%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
0%
|
Five or more
|
1%
|
1%
|
0%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
How much do you estimate losing mobile phone handsets has cost you?
|
Response
|
Responders
|
% of total responders
|
Nothing
|
70
|
6%
|
£1 to £250
|
492
|
44%
|
£251 to £500
|
318
|
29%
|
£501 to £750
|
145
|
13%
|
£751 to £1,000
|
59
|
5%
|
More than £1,000
|
27
|
2%
|
Total
|
1,111
|
Option
|
Respondents
|
% of Total Respondents
|
Restaurant/bar
|
290
|
26%
|
Shop
|
308
|
28%
|
Public transport
|
393
|
35%
|
Taxi
|
163
|
15%
|
Work
|
129
|
12%
|
School
|
43
|
4%
|
Other (please specify)
|
133
|
12%
|
Total
|
1,111
|
100%
Public transport is revealed as the most likely location to lose a mobile phone in the UK. Of those who have lost a phone or had one stolen, 35% reported that it happened on public transport. This was closely followed by a shop (28%) and a restaurant or bar (26%).
Other places people had lost their phones included in a canal, while cycling and leaving them on top of their car. One respondent reported they lost their phone when it fell out of their pocket in the pub after they jumped to celebrate a goal.
Rehan Ali, mobile expert at Uswitch, comments:
“With over a half of Brits having lost their mobile in the past, it is important to put the necessary protection in place in case your device is lost or stolen in future.
“Firstly, make sure your device is secure by setting a screen lock and locking your phone whenever you stop using it. Fingerprint scanners or long passwords with a mix of numbers, letters and special characters are the safest options to prevent anyone from accessing your phone. You should also set a PIN code for your SIM card. This means that if your SIM is entered into another device, it can’t be used without the pin number.”
6 TIPS ON WHAT TO DO IF YOU LOSE YOUR MOBILE PHONE
1. Try to locate your phone – It’s always worth calling your number from another phone, in case you get lucky and an honest member of the public has found it. If no one answers, it’s worth sending a text including a contact number for anyone who happens to pick it up at a later date. You should also try calling any establishments you have visited and the local police station to see if your device has been handed in.
3. Report to your network provider – When you lose your mobile phone, you should report it to your network provider immediately. Your provider will be able to deactivate your SIM, preventing anyone else from misusing your number. If you manage to relocate your handset, your provider will also be able to reactivate it for you. 4. Report to the police – If you believe your device has been stolen, it is also important to report the theft to the police. They will require the make and model, serial number and IMEI, MEID or ESN number of your handset. Although you are still unlikely to receive your phone back if stolen, it does provide the necessary documentation to show to your insurer. It also means that if your device is handed in, you will be notified immediately.
5. Erase your phone’s data remotely – Using Android Device Manager or iCloud, you can erase personal data present on your mobile remotely. This helps protect your personal information if your device falls into the wrong hands. You can also unlink your accounts on iPhones using iCloud.