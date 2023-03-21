Get the Job You’ve Always Wanted with SkillHub’s Matching System

Share

It is often difficult for people to land their dream job because job requirements and qualifications change over time. Along with job requirements, attributes of effective resumes change too. A resume is an essential tool for job seekers. A well-written resume can significantly impact landing an interview and securing a job.

Many professionals cannot get employed because they fail to present their skills and accomplishments on a resume. Job seekers create many other resume mistakes that detach them from their dream job. According to The Guardian, one of the most common CV mistakes nowadays is not using the correct keywords.

To succeed in resume writing, job seekers now use an online platform like Skillhub.com that connects customers with professional resume writers. With military resume writer, customers can get access to professional resume writers who have enough expertise to craft a resume that stands out from the competition. Skillhub reviews stands out from other career help websites because of the variety of its services. Find out how Skillhub can match a customer with a professional resume writer in this article.

Customer Registration

Registering on their platform is the first step to getting started with Skillhub. The registration process is straightforward and requires customers to provide their name and email address and create a password. Once registered, customers can log in to their Skillhub account and start creating a new resume.

Make Your Request

Once customers have logged in to their Skillhub account, they can order a new resume by filling out a simple form. The form asks for basic information, such as personal details, employment history, education, and skills. Customers can also provide additional information about their career goals and any specific requirements they may have for their resumes.

Get to Know Skillhub Resume Writers

According to Indeed, a professional resume writer specializes in crafting resumes and other job search materials for clients. They are experts in understanding what employers look for in a resume and how to showcase a candidate’s skills and experience effectively.

A professional resume writer will work with clients to gather information about their work history, education, and achievements and then use that information to create a tailored resume that highlights their strengths and positions them for success in their job search.

Professional resume writers from Skillhub have writing, human resources, or recruiting backgrounds. They typically have experience working with various industries and job levels and are skilled at creating resumes tailored to a specific job posting or industry.

Some Skillhub writers previously worked independently, but now they are part of a large organization offering various career services. Skillhub writers provide additional services like resume editing, cover letter writing, and LinkedIn profile optimization to help clients land their dream job.

Match with your Resume Writer

Once the resume creation form is complete, customers can select a professional resume writer from the Skillhub platform. Skillhub offers a range of professional resume writers with different backgrounds and levels of experience. Customers can review each writer’s profile, including their qualifications, experience, and reviews from previous customers, to help them make an informed decision. This system guarantees the customer will be linked with the writer with the right expertise to deliver the best result.

Skillhub’s matching system often connects clients with writers with relevant experience in the customer’s industry. Human resources specialists who worked in Creative Industries or IT know how to edit a resume to be ATS-friendly.

The Robert Half Blog showed how designers should update their resumes for the Applicant Tracking System. If the job Title says “Creative Designer in Adobe Creative Suite,” a candidate for this position shouldn’t just highlight “experience with software for creative professionals.” He has to include a particular Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) certification to get noticed by ATS-bot and go further. Making a professional designer portfolio is also essential for this position. If you hire a resume writer, you can ensure all these resume rules will be followed before the submission.

Final Resume Delivery

Skillhub offers unlimited revisions, ensuring the customer is completely satisfied with the final result. Once the customer has approved the final version of their resume, Skillhub will deliver it to them in the format of their choice. The customer can download the resume immediately to apply for jobs.

Why Getting a Resume Help is Important

Getting job advice is very relevant, especially at the beginning of a career. Young specialists struggle with job applications even after graduating from a prestigious university. Reddit job seekers often complain about how hard it is to get a job interview without relevant job experience, even at a very young age. It looks like a chicken and egg situation because an individual is trapped in endless challenges without success.

One user on Reddit/ITCareerQuestions admitted that eight months after getting Information & Technology degree, he got only three job interviews after applying to over 200 jobs. This low conversion demotivates to do any further steps in their career. But it is not true that employers are not interested in hiring specialists without official work experience. Many users comment on this thread that if you mention the programming projects you did in college, you can get a job interview and get hired eventually.

This is an uncommon fact for entry-level specialists, and career coaches agree that there is nothing impossible in getting a first job offer. Health and Safety Institute emphasizes how important it is to tell a personal story in your Resume and Cover Letter. Many work experiences from college can apply to real jobs, like being a Football Team leader or a Student Council Treasurer. Professional resume writers from Skillhub can transform these experiences into a winning resume that perfectly sells a candidate to the employer.

Conclusion

Skillhub provides an easy and convenient way for customers to access professional resume writers who can help them create a winning resume. The platform offers a wide range of writers; customers can select the writer who best meets their needs.

Skillhub also provides unlimited revisions, ensuring the customer is delighted with the final product. With Skillhub, customers can increase their chances of landing their dream job by having a professionally written resume that stands out.

FAQ

1. What quality guarantee does Skillhub provide?

Skillhub guarantees that their resume is tailored to the client’s job search needs. This means the writer takes the time to understand the client’s career goals and customize the resume accordingly. Skillhub assures that the resume is error-free and free of typos or grammatical mistakes.

2. How long it takes to receive an order?

The timeframe for order delivery ranges from 3 to 14 days. It depends on the complexity of the order and the deadline specified by the client. Skillhub guarantees that the final piece will be delivered by the due date.

3. What kind of resumes can Skillhub writers do?

Top resume resume experts have already helped people of 30+ professions get the job they want. From theatre producers to python developers, from medical workers to paralegals – everyone can get professional help with Skillhub.

Works Cited

