Fujifilm launches new £80 Instax Mini 12 instant camera

Share



Today FUJIFILM has launched the new INSTAX MINI 12 Instant Camera. Retaining all of its current features from the MINI 11 including Close-Up/Selfie Mode and Auto Exposure it also comes with several new features.

This includes the new Parallax Correction feature, in which the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens whilst using Close-Up Mode ultimately reducing object shifts, resulting in a more aligned photo.

With its inflated, bubble design, MINI 12 also features automatic flash control, which helps to create better images in both bright or low-light situations. The updated lens structure provides intuitive steps for both powering the camera on and off and accessing the popular Close-Up/Selfie Mode with a simple twist of the lens.

“The INSTAX MINI series has long been an incredibly popular choice to introduce the fun of instant cameras to photography lovers, old and new, thanks to its playful design, ease of use, and affordable price,” said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe.

“MINI 12 takes this series to the next level with an iconic bubble design that pops with joy and creativity. How you see the world is shaped by the lens you see it through, and MINI 12 brings users a new unique perspective.”

FUJIFILM also announces the launch of the new INSTAX UP! Smartphone app designed for INSTAX instant photography fans to digitally scan, store, and share their photos in one place.

With INSTAX UP! users can:

Scan INSTAX prints and store them digitally in one place

Easily share stored photos and collections via social media or text

Organise photos by category/list views for easy locating

Import photos from other INSTAX apps (INSTAX MINI LINK, INSTAX Link WIDE etc.) into the INSTAX Up!

Keep informed about the latest INSTAX updates, tips, and other creative content

FUJIFILM claims the app creates better-quality images and improves the process of storing and sharing your favourite INSTAX prints online.

The INSTAX MINI 12 will be available in five exciting, new colorways including Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue. It will be available to purchase from 16th March 2023 at £79.99 from retailers Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, FUJIFILM e-shop, Jessops, John Lewis, Urban Outfitters and Very.

INSTAX UP! is available as of today to download for free from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

For more information, visit www.instax.co.uk/cameras/mini- 12/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

