Fisker claims range of 440 miles for its Ocean Extreme SUV

Fisker claims its all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles, the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

“From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip,” CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations,” Fisker continued.

As part of its mission to create ‘the most sustainable SUV on Earth’, Fisker claims it harnesses the latest and most cutting-edge technologies, producing a powerful and responsive high-performance SUV capable of potentially driving from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt with range to spare.

The Fisker Ocean zero-emissions SUV is available in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.

Fisker expects European homologation from authorities by April 28, 2023, with customer deliveries thereafter. The first European Fisker Centers+ will open in Vienna and Copenhagen on April 11, 2023, with additional Centers+ and Lounges across Europe and the US opening throughout 2023.