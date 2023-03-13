Dota 2 is the most profitable game for eSports professionals, claims report

Share

Dota 2 is the most profitable game for professionals to compete in, giving nearly £27 million worth of prizes at eSports tournaments in the past year

Free-to-play online digital card game Hearthstone is the most difficult to master, with a complexity score of 9.33 out of 10

Call of Duty: Warzone is the easiest game for players to become an expert in, scoring very low in complexity (0.67 out of 10)

As part of Uswitch’s online gaming statistics, the fibre broadband experts wanted to identify the most profitable and easiest games for players to become experts in.

First, they analysed the top 25 video games with the greatest prize pools in 2022. To identify the most profitable games that are easiest to master, a complexity score out of 10 was assigned to each game based on reviews analysed for keywords such as “complex” and “difficult”.

The top 10 most profitable games in 2022

Rank Video game Complexity Score (/10) 2022 eSports Prize pool (£) 1 Dota 2 8.67 £26,915,000 2 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile 3.33 £19,180,000 3 Fortnite 2.67 £13,999,000 4 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 1.33 £13,349,000 5 League of Legends: Wild Rift 8.00 £11,203,000 6 Rocket League 7.33 £7,781,000 7 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS 3.33 £6,904,000 8 Rainbow Six Siege 6.00 £6,582,000 9 League of Legends 8.00 £6,428,000 10 Apex Legends 4.67 £5,208,000

Dota 2 provided the most winnings in 2022, surpassing a staggering £26.9 million. Despite the high prize, pro players of this real-time strategy (RTS) game will have to work extra hard to earn their money. Amongst the top 10 games that offer the biggest cash prizes, Dota 2 is the second most difficult to master as it has a complexity score of 8.67/10, ranking only below Hearthstone in first (9.33/10).

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) mobile game, paid out over £19 million in 2022, presenting the most lucrative eSports earnings of any other battle royale game. PUBG has proven much more popular among mobile players than any other platform, as the standard version paid out less than half (£6,904,000) to its eSports players. Unlike Dota 2, PUBG only ranks at a 3.33/10 on the complexity scale, making it a much easier game to become profitable in.

Placing third in the study, Fortnite is the second battle royale game to feature within the top three, generating over £13.9 million in prize pools for its players. This is well over double the winnings of one of its major rivals – Apex Legends, which provided a total of £5.2 million in prize pools in 2022.

Battle royale games, such as Fortnite, score very low on complexity (2.67/10), indicating that they may be the best games to become experts at. As the game’s Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) has already announced 10 million pounds in prize pools across three majors, rivalry is likely to grow fierce throughout 2023.

The top 10 easiest eSports games to master

Rank Video game Complexity score /10 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 0.67 2 Counter Strike: Global Offensive 1.33 3 Valorant 2.00 4 Fortnite 2.67 5 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile 3.33 6 Overwatch 2 4.00 7 Apex Legends 4.67 8 World of Warcraft 5.33 9 Rainbow Six Siege 6.00 10 Starcraft II 6.67

