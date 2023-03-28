Cowboy e-bikes now available in Selfridges

Share



E-bike brand Cowboy has today announced a partnership with upmarket department store Selfridges and tech company Smartech with prices from £2690 for the Cowboy 4 model.

Cowboy e-bikes are now available at the retailer’s flagship Oxford Street store, as well as online at Selfridges.com from late April. This is the brand’s first entry into physical retail in the UK, further demonstrating Cowboy’s commitment to the UK market, and its overall mission to bring the benefits of e-bikes to more people.

“The shift to cycling in London is not slowing down; with improved infrastructure and such conscious consumers, demand for e-bikes continues to rise, something we see in our UK transactions, which are up 73% on 2022 so far this year,” says Adrien Roose, Cowboy, CEO and Co-Founder.

“We are incredibly excited to work with the teams at Smartech and Selfridges, with both sharing our ethos of unparalleled customer experience, dedication to sustainability and innovation. We can’t wait to see our London community in the store trialing our award-winning e-bikes.”

For the first time, UK customers will be able to discover and shop Cowboy’s C4 and C4 ST (step-through) models at the Selfridges’ Smartech Bike Shop space, located on the lower ground floor, as well as trial Cowboy bikes at the dedicated in-store test-ride area.

Test rides can be booked online via uk.Cowboy.com or during their visit. “We’re excited to welcome Cowboy to our London store with their first UK based physical destination. As one of the leading bike brands in urban and e-mobility, and the first e-bike maker to achieve B-corp status, they’re a great partner for Selfridges, ” says Martyn Stroud, Selfridges Technology Buying Director.

This partnership marks a step forward in Cowboy’s presence in the UK, as it expands its sales and service footprint and drive innovation further with new software launches this season. These innovations include the recent launch of AdaptivePower, a new breakthrough technology that enables their bikes to think for themselves by sensing changes in the rider’s environmental condition in real-time, and adjusting the power depending on hill, wind or weight.

Advanced features on the bikes include crash detection and anti-theft protection. Cowboy also became the first e-bike manufacturer to achieve B-corp status in December last year.

For more information go to https://uk.cowboy.com/

