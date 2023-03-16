AutoFlight signs deal to provide eVTOL aircraft to Middle East

Share



AutoFlight, the global eVTOL (electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) company, today announced it has entered into a contract with EVFLY, on the heels of its record-breaking 250km all-electric flight.

The agreement demonstrates the company’s commitment to the Middle East region, which both parties believe could be a trailblazer for eVTOL services. The deal sees EVFLY initially purchase 205 Prosperity I and Prosperity Cargo Aircraft, with EVFLY operating the first 10 AutoFlight Cargo aircraft in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with subsequent deployments in Asia and Africa.

Comments AutoFlight’s president Omer Bay-Yohay:

“This is a fantastic deal and illustrates just a few of the many geographies that will benefit from eVTOLs in both cargo and personal mobility. The team at EVFLY has a proven track record in successfully managing freight and cargo businesses and we’re delighted to be partnering with them in what could be one of the first commercial eVTOL operations in the world.”

“The partnership is underpinned by EVFLY’s comprehensive fleet management service which integrates the latest technology for eVTOL maintenance and operational efficiency. This will provide a unique solution for companies wishing to use eVTOL for commercial or private purposes.”

Adds EVFLY’s founder and CEO, Yannick Erbs:

“AutoFlight has a proven aircraft, as demonstrated by its world record flight and thousands of additional flight test miles. They are a natural choice for EVFLY, as both parties will bring expertise to the nascent eVTOL cargo and passenger markets.”

The agreement follows quickly from Autoflight’s world’s longest eVTOL flight in history with distance of 250KM / 155 miles on a single charge of the aircraft’s lithium-ion batteries.

The flight, which took place at AutoFlight’s eVTOL testing facility on February 23th, consisted of 20 circuits on a predefined flight track, with the plane remotely piloted from the ground by AutoFlight’s Flight Test team.

