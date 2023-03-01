1 in 3 drivers worried about price of EVs, survey claims

Share

Over one in three say there should still be a government grant for electric cars

A fifth prefer gears and won’t buy an electric car

Almost one in three (32%) drivers are concerned they could be priced out of driving (25% men and 38% women) because they cannot afford an electric car.



The Opinium survey of 2000 UK drivers, commissioned by InsuretheGap.com, a provider of GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection) insurance, finds that 37% think there should still be a government grant for electric cars to subsidise the purchase.



One in four drivers (26%) would like to buy an electric car for the environment (23% men and 30% women), but a fifth (20%) say they like driving with gears and do not want an electric car for this reason (17% men and 22% women). Over 65s (25%) are the most likely to want to stick with the internal combustion engine while the under 34s (15%) are less bothered.



Only one in twenty (5%) say that having an electric car is not good for their image.



Says Ben Wooltorton, from InsuretheGap:

“Price entry point with electric cars is clearly concerning for people and we expect this to be further exacerbated as uncertainty over energy prices continues.

“Electric cars are the future for all new purchases from 2030 but there are still considerable barriers for drivers to overcome first.”



The survey of 2,000 UK drivers (18+) was carried out by Opinium from 26 – 31 January 2023.



