What Is Return To Player (RTP) In Online Casino Slots?

Online slots are incredibly popular casino games. Also known as “pokies” in Australia, they provide excitement and entertainment through their colourful interfaces, quality graphics and exciting jingles. They’re also quite simple to play, which makes them more accessible to players.

When reading a slot review, players will likely come across the term RTP. But what does it mean and why is it important when it comes to slots?

What is RTP?

Simply put, RTP is a representation of the average amount of money that someone can expect when playing online slots over a long period of time. In other words, a slot’s RTP calculates the likelihood of winning based on previous wins. In this sense, it is the antithesis of the “house edge”, which represents the mathematical advantage of a game over the player.

Take Play ‘n GOs “Book Of Dead”—one of the most popular online slots in recent years—whose RTP is 96%. This means that, on average, players can expect a payout of $96.01 for every $100 they bet.

Yet, it’s important to bear in mind that players won’t always get $96.01 for every $100 wagered as the RTP percentage is an estimation. As slots and casino games are based on luck, it’s quite possible to hit a winning streak or go through periods of 0 returns.

How is RTP calculated?

A slot’s RTP takes several factors into consideration such as average bets, rewards and payouts in a particular game. To calculate the RTP percentage on their own, players can divide the overall amount returned to players by the total amount wagered by the same players.

Thanks to the rise of technology, nowadays a computer algorithm is able to replicate a game’s RTP by playing thousands and even millions of rounds over a short period. This method provides an accurate RTP measure.

When it comes to table games such as blackjack, roulette, poker and baccarat, calculating the RTP is much more challenging as it highly depends on the players’ bets and strategies.

What is a good RTP percentage?

If a game’s RTP is too low, players will likely not enjoy their experience. On the other hand, if it is too high, it won’t be profitable for a casino platform. Therefore, slots’ RTPs typically range between 92% and 97%. Of course, it’s still possible to find certain games with higher or lower percentages.

Is RTP the same as volatility?

Although volatility is a term commonly associated with RTP, they aren’t the same. Volatility is yet another factor that impacts the spins’ average result. It is the way that a slot’s RTP is distributed and it’s linked to the average win rate and the expected level of return on a given win.

Volatility isn’t a percentage. Instead, it is represented through a scale of low-high. With a low volatility slot, for example, players can expect frequent wins with low payouts. A medium volatility slot means a fair share of wins with fair payouts. And, a high volatility slot offers a low chance of winnings with substantial payouts.

What to consider before playing a slot

Before playing a new slot or casino game, it’s important to review its RTP percentage. Games scoring above 94% are the better choices as there’s a higher chance of winnings and payouts. Checking the game’s volatility is also important.

In addition, if the player isn’t familiar with the casino platforms, it is crucial to read reviews first and ensure the site has been certified by a gambling authority. A reputable casino will also have available 24/7 customer support and numerous deposit and withdrawal methods. Sites like Top Australian Gambling provide a list of popular pokie casinos, outlining their bonuses, free spins and minimum deposit amounts here https://www.topaustraliangambling.com/online-pokie.

