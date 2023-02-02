These Gaming Gadgets Prove That the Future is Now

Share

When it comes to technological gadgetry, one industry that truly thrives on its advancement is the gigantic world of gaming. Ever since the first home console was produced back in the early 1970’s, gamers have been eagerly welcoming the latest and greatest gadgets into their lives. In fact, if you want to get a feel for how technology is progressing, looking at the current gaming trends is a great barometer for these impressive leap forwards in tech.

As we move further into 2023, it’s already setting up to be a fantastic year for gaming gadgets, ones that fully embrace the state-of-the-art technology. We’ve chosen a few of the most outstanding choices out there, ones that definitely prove that the future is now.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49” Curved Screen

PC players are some of the most hardened gamers around and take their hobby extremely seriously. If you’re part of this passionate group, then you’ll know just how important it is to have the right hardware for the job. Well, if you’re searching for a screen that will take your PC gaming to stratospheric levels of awesomeness, then you should take a gander at the immense Samsung Odyssey G9 49” Curved Screen.

This special screen is immense in size, measuring 49" of full curved display, meaning that you'll be able to witness your games from every angle in a stunning 5120 x 1440 pixels. It's a real sight for sore eyes, but as it's a premium gaming screen, it therefore packs a premium price, with it currently going for around £1000.

Meta Quest 2

The concept of virtual reality has been a mainstay of movies since the 1980s, with science fiction titles like Tron, and The Lawnmower Man, envisioning this remarkable technology as the backdrop for their film. You don’t need to look any further into the future to get your hands on this tech anymore though, as it’s now being utilised by a number of electronics companies to offer people the chance to play the most immersive games in history.

The Meta Quest 2 is our pick for a VR headset that will enable you to play all the latest releases, without breaking the bank. Whilst it is reasonably expensive, with it priced around £349, it’s not as costly as other models. However, just because it’s cheaper than many other headsets out there, doesn’t mean it can’t run games like Beat Saber, Batman: Arkham VR and Casino VR Poker, where you get to wonder round a virtual casino.

It's no real surprise that there are gambling games available on VR systems, as gambling is massively popular around the globe.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

If you’re someone who loves to play games at all hours of the day, with your immense gaming sessions even running deep into the night, then you might be looking to invest in a quality set of headphones. After all, as much as you love the booming sounds of your favourite games, those living around you probably aren’t as keen. It used to be that you’d only be able to purchase a cumbersome pair of headphones that would have to be wired to your device, but not anymore.

Thankfully, the rapid progression of wireless headphone technology has made these awkward wired devices a relic that can now be soundly left in the past. Our choice for the headphones to add to your gaming arsenal is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. This luxury pair are the absolute peak of wireless sound, and are designed especially to cater to gamers’ needs. They do cost a steep £350, but if you needed any more convincing, they did receive a 10/10 review over at seminal gaming website https://www.ign.com/articles/steelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless.

