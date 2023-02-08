Tech Digest daily roundup: Microsoft announces Bing with built-in ChatGPT AI



Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, which incorporates the latest in artificial intelligence. The overhaul deploys OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, which has taken the world by storm since its launch last year. The move is by far the biggest threat Google has seen to its dominance in web search – and marks the beginning of an AI arms race between the companies. “The race starts today,” Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said. Developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, ChatGPT uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like responses to search requests. BBC

The world’s best artificial intelligence (AI) is – at the most basic level – about as smart as a pigeon, new research suggests. Having undertaken a deep study into the inner workings of the bird’s brain, researchers found that the “brute force” techniques they use to learn share similarities with AI. Much like AI is taught to identify patterns and objects recognised by humans, the team at the University of Iowa discovered pigeons rely on a repetitive, trial-and-error approach. Tests saw each pigeon shown a stimulus, each showing a different pattern, which the pigeons then had to categorise – by pecking one of two buttons. Sky News



Philips has just taken the wraps off a number of its 2023 TVs, including a flagship OLED908 model that features MLA technology and can apparently hit a peak brightness of 2100 nits. While some manufacturers, most notoriously LG Electronics, like to keep to themselves the specifications of their new models and info on the raw materials used, Philips is being refreshingly open. It has been confirmed that the OLED908 uses the latest META panel, which uses a Micro Lens Array to boost brightness without the need for the OLED materials themselves to be driven any harder.

Alongside its latest smartphone, OnePlus also announced a larger device at its Cloud 11 event in India. OnePlus is officially entering the tablet market with its first flagship model, called the OnePlus Pad. It features an 11.61-inch screen in a CNC machined aluminium alloy chassis, with a unique texture that ripples outwardly from the centrally placed camera unit. This camera placement is designed to reduce the risk of covering the lens with your hands. Though, at the moment, OnePlus has not revealed the specifications of the snapper. PocketLint

Popular plug-in hybrid cars emit significantly more carbon dioxide than official measures suggest, according to new on-road tests by academics that add to concerns over the true impact of cars sold as better for the environment. Cars from BMW, Renault and Peugeot all emitted much more than standard lab tests had claimed, with the BMW 3 Series in particular emitting more than three times advertised, according to the research by Austria’s Graz University of Technology. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) combine a small battery with a traditional petrol or diesel engine. The Guardian